NPDC’s proposed District Plan released today

The New Plymouth District is changing and NPDC is preparing for the future with its Proposed District Plan, released for public submissions today.

The Proposed District Plan will guide the next decade of growth and development in the district. The public can view the plan and have their say on it from 23 September to 22 November.

“The plan encourages a more compact and walkable city, more diversity in our housing and highlights the likely impacts of climate change on our coast and district. It takes a focused approach to our natural and built heritage with a particular emphasis on acknowledging the special role of Māori,” says NPDC Group Manager Strategy Liam Hodgetts.

“NPDC is the first council in New Zealand to notify a digital plan that uses interactive online maps that help you navigate property by property. We have been able to produce a smart plan that makes it easier than ever for people to see and explore how the city and our district will be planned in the future. All you have to do is go to NPDC website, search by a property address have a browse and if you wish you can make a submission online.

“It’s a big deal when the community gets the opportunity to shape a plan that influences so much of their daily lives and the environment that surrounds them,” says Mr Hodgetts.

People can also check out the Proposed District Plan at the Civic Centre and the Customer Support staff at the Civic Centre or the Call Centre will direct their enquiry to a planner as appropriate. NPDC is also holding ‘Ask a Planner’ days at the Learning and Service Hubs during October, where the community can book a time slot to speak to a planner.

NPDC began the District Plan review in May 2014 and received more than 350 detailed comments after releasing the Draft Digital District Plan in February 2018.

This is the first digital plan of its kind in the country and won four awards, including the New Zealand Planning Institute’s 2018 Supreme Practice Award for showing NPDC’s commitment to becoming a “future-focused Digital Council”.

Read the Proposed District Plan here: eplan.npdc.nz





