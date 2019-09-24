Financial Prudence Vital For Invercargill’s Future

Invercargill City Council candidate Wayne Harpur is calling for better financial oversight and innovative funding solutions as he seeks a seat at the Council table.

“Council is budgeting to collect nearly $64 million in rates in the coming year. As a Councillor, I will be constantly aware of how we are making decisions spending YOUR money,” Mr Harpur said.

“Councillors forget they are not spending their own cash, but the collective resources of a relatively small population. This cannot continue without some serious checks to make sure the money is being spent in the right areas such as roading and the environment and improving our city as a viable place to live and stay.”

Mr Harpur said for too long Invercargill City Council had been the lender of last resort or the sugar daddy of the province.

“I believe that the Invercargill City Council is suffering from a “Rich Uncle” personality by spending up big time on regional infrastructure such as the airport, Museum, stadiums and events on the back of the long-suffering Invercargill ratepayer only,” he said.

“This must stop and the neighbouring councils and Environment Southland MUST start paying their fair share of this regional infrastructure, which their ratepayers also use and enjoy.”

“Forsyth Barr Stadium funding was facilitated by the Otago Regional Council applying a series of rates across the whole of Otago not just Dunedin.”

“If you want a councillor who will challenge the existing funding mechanisms, Vote Wayne Harpur for Invercargill City Council this election,” Mr Harpur said.





© Scoop Media

