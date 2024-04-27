Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Police Appeal For Info Following Loud Bangs, Wairarapa

Saturday, 27 April 2024, 3:09 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Wairarapa Police are making enquiries following multiple reports of loud bangs in the Solway area in the early hours of the morning.

The first call was received just after 3am from an address on South Road and the final call was received from a Lansdowne address at 7:32am. Initial information suggests a vehicle was also possibly in the area.

Wairarapa Police are keen to hear from anyone who has suffered any property damage as we make further enquiries into what the sounds related to.

If you have any information or CCTV that can assist Police, please call 105 and quote file number 240427/0125.

