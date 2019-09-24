Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Northern neighbours formally recognise the power of two

Tuesday, 24 September 2019, 1:58 pm
Northern neighbours formally recognise the power of two
• The natural geographical and economic bonds between Te Tai Tokerau Northland and Auckland have been formalised in a new agreement between the two regions’ economic development agencies.

• Northland Inc. and Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (ATEED) signed a memorandum of understanding today which will underpin a mutually beneficial working partnership.

The natural geographical and economic bonds between Te Tai Tokerau Northland and Auckland have been formalised in a new agreement between the two regions’ economic development agencies.

Northland Inc. and Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (ATEED) signed a memorandum of understanding today which will underpin a mutually beneficial working partnership.

The agencies have already worked closely on tourism projects to support the regions’ fast-growing visitor economies, and ATEED Chief Executive Nick Hill says that blueprint will be extended to help seize opportunities in other industries.

“While a map may show a territorial authority border between us, the reality is that there is no boundary between our shared aspirations around growing employment and prosperity, and our mutual focus on Māori economic development, supporting innovation, and investment attraction.

“We look forward to the agreement cementing a long and fruitful relationship with our neighbours in the north,” says Nick Hill.

With roading links to be transformed by the Ara Thono Phoi to Wellsford SH1 project, opportunities around the 36th America’s Cup to boost each regions’ world-class marine industries, and the potential for new international education and business events collaboration, the future is bright says Vaughan Cooper, Acting CEO of Northland Inc.

“Combining our efforts will bring scale and impact across a range of projects, from increasing our digital capability to attracting international investment into high-end tourist accommodation,” says Vaughan Cooper.

Auckland and Whangarei will co-host Women’s Rugby World Cup 2021 – part of a mega event year including APEC 2021 and the America’s Cup.

“While the tournament will attract global visitors, we need to ensure they find it easy to move between our regions, and that we make the most of the fantastic business leverage opportunities surrounding the event,” says Nick Hill.

With the agreement signed, the first step for the regions will be to form a working group to decide on key projects and move them forward with specific agreed targets.


