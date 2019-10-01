Tarewa Road to be closed to public
Tuesday, 1 October 2019, 4:36 pm
Press Release: Gisborne District Council
Tarewa Road will be closed to the public until further
notice from Friday 4 October due to safety concerns and
Council exceeding budget on maintaining the road.
Weather
events and intense logging activity have led to severe
damage to the road, despite more than $400,000 being spent
on maintaining the road so far this financial
year.
Council Journeys operations manager Donna McArthur
says the continued maintenance of Tarewa Road would be at
the expense of other roads on Council’s planned
maintenance programme.
“This is not a decision we have
taken lightly, but it is essential we prioritise our local
roads and the budget we have to maintain them,” says Ms
McArthur.
No residents will be affected by the
closure.
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Gordon Campbell: On The Saudis (Not) Getting Away With Murder
On October 2nd last year, the dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered inside the Saudi Embassy in Istanbul, by a hit squad of assassins acting on the orders of the Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammad bin Salman.
Regardless, the Trump White House has continued to strongly support the Saudi regime, despite mounting opposition to the Saudis in Congress and amongst the American public. More>>