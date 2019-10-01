Tarewa Road to be closed to public

Tarewa Road will be closed to the public until further notice from Friday 4 October due to safety concerns and Council exceeding budget on maintaining the road.

Weather events and intense logging activity have led to severe damage to the road, despite more than $400,000 being spent on maintaining the road so far this financial year.

Council Journeys operations manager Donna McArthur says the continued maintenance of Tarewa Road would be at the expense of other roads on Council’s planned maintenance programme.

“This is not a decision we have taken lightly, but it is essential we prioritise our local roads and the budget we have to maintain them,” says Ms McArthur.

No residents will be affected by the closure.





