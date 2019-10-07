XR rebels move to outside the Beehive
Monday, 7 October 2019, 4:19 pm
Press Release: Extinction Rebellion
Extinction Rebellion's blockade of Wellington is being
broken up.
The rebels are now making their way to the
garden of the Beehive, where arrests are
expected.
Extinction Rebellion has been blocking
MBIE and Staut street in central Wellington in an act of
civil disobedience against climate and ecological
breakdown.
© Scoop Media
