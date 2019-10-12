Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Progress Result - Nelson City Council

Saturday, 12 October 2019, 2:11 pm
Press Release: Nelson City Council

2019 Triennial Elections

12 October 2019
The progress result for the Nelson City Council elections held on Saturday 12th October is as follows.

This result is based upon the counting of approximately 95% of the returned votes. The progress result does not include special votes and votes returned today that are still in transit to the processing centre. The outcome of these elections may change once all votes have been counted.
Mayoralty Votes Received
REESE, Rachel
(Independent) 5,020

COURTNEY, Mel 3,694
DAHLBERG, Bill
(Mayoralty Only) 3,385
SKINNER, Tim 3,284
WARD, Mike 1,321
NAHMIAS, Avner
(Independent) 246
WAKELIN, John
(Patriotic) 160

INFORMAL 49
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 312

Council - At Large (12 vacancies) Votes Received
SANSON, Rachel 8,840
SKINNER, Tim 8,420
LAWREY, Matt 8,373
O'NEILL-STEVENS, Rohan 8,016
MCGURK, Brian
(Labour Party) 7,759
COURTNEY, Mel 7,658
NOONAN, Gaile 7,211
EDGAR, Judene 7,143
BOWATER, Yvonne
(Passionate about Nelson Community) 7,028
FULTON, Kate 6,795
BRAND, Trudie
(A strong voice for Nelson) 6,496
RAINEY, Pete 6,309

RUTLEDGE, Mike
(Committed to Nelson) 5,995
CHRISTIAN, Dennis 5,711
WARD, Mike 5,294
ROLLO, Campbell 5,234
O'BRIEN, Graeme
(Putting ratepayers needs first) 4,806
BARKER, Ian 4,651
SHARMA, Anjela 4,220
MORRIS, Harry (Howard)
(People not Party) 3,773
GOLDSMITH, Bernie
(Independent) 3,652
KING, Luke
(Committed to work for you) 3,395
COTTERILL, Alastair 2,572
CHAMBERS, Allen
(Stop the nonsense) 2,214
VIJ, Virat
(For Nelson - Present and Future) 2,211
MITCHELL, Dai 1,867
KAVANAGH, Robbie
(patience, humility, gratitude) 1,573
DALY-KEENAN, Sunny
(Putting people first) 1,505
DAIKEE, Glen 1,428
LINDUP, Stephen
(Vote for me, for a better Nelson) 1,390
HOULISTON, Owen J. 1,322

INFORMAL
63
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 139

The voter return was 47.97%, being 18,065 votes, excluding votes in transit to the processing centre and special votes.

Warwick Lampp
Electoral Officer
Nelson City Council
12 October 2019

ENDS


