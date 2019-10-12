Progress Result - Nelson City Council

2019 Triennial Elections

12 October 2019

The progress result for the Nelson City Council elections held on Saturday 12th October is as follows.

This result is based upon the counting of approximately 95% of the returned votes. The progress result does not include special votes and votes returned today that are still in transit to the processing centre. The outcome of these elections may change once all votes have been counted.

Mayoralty Votes Received

REESE, Rachel

(Independent) 5,020

COURTNEY, Mel 3,694

DAHLBERG, Bill

(Mayoralty Only) 3,385

SKINNER, Tim 3,284

WARD, Mike 1,321

NAHMIAS, Avner

(Independent) 246

WAKELIN, John

(Patriotic) 160

INFORMAL 49

BLANK VOTING PAPERS 312

Council - At Large (12 vacancies) Votes Received

SANSON, Rachel 8,840

SKINNER, Tim 8,420

LAWREY, Matt 8,373

O'NEILL-STEVENS, Rohan 8,016

MCGURK, Brian

(Labour Party) 7,759

COURTNEY, Mel 7,658

NOONAN, Gaile 7,211

EDGAR, Judene 7,143

BOWATER, Yvonne

(Passionate about Nelson Community) 7,028

FULTON, Kate 6,795

BRAND, Trudie

(A strong voice for Nelson) 6,496

RAINEY, Pete 6,309

RUTLEDGE, Mike

(Committed to Nelson) 5,995

CHRISTIAN, Dennis 5,711

WARD, Mike 5,294

ROLLO, Campbell 5,234

O'BRIEN, Graeme

(Putting ratepayers needs first) 4,806

BARKER, Ian 4,651

SHARMA, Anjela 4,220

MORRIS, Harry (Howard)

(People not Party) 3,773

GOLDSMITH, Bernie

(Independent) 3,652

KING, Luke

(Committed to work for you) 3,395

COTTERILL, Alastair 2,572

CHAMBERS, Allen

(Stop the nonsense) 2,214

VIJ, Virat

(For Nelson - Present and Future) 2,211

MITCHELL, Dai 1,867

KAVANAGH, Robbie

(patience, humility, gratitude) 1,573

DALY-KEENAN, Sunny

(Putting people first) 1,505

DAIKEE, Glen 1,428

LINDUP, Stephen

(Vote for me, for a better Nelson) 1,390

HOULISTON, Owen J. 1,322

INFORMAL

63

BLANK VOTING PAPERS 139

The voter return was 47.97%, being 18,065 votes, excluding votes in transit to the processing centre and special votes.

Warwick Lampp

Electoral Officer

Nelson City Council

12 October 2019

