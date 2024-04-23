Open Fire Season For Manawatū-Whanganui Coastal Areas

Fire and Emergency New Zealand is revoking its restricted fire season for the Manawatū-Whanganui coastal area (see Map) as of 0800hrs Tuesday 23 April 2024.

This means an open fire season for the area.

Announcing the fire season change, District Manager Nigel Dravitski says lower temperatures along with heavy morning dew has reduced the wildfire risk in the area.

"Periods of rain over the last two weeks have also reduced the risk," he says.

"As we move into the colder months, we can expect more rain and cooler temperatures."

The rest of the Manawatū-Whanganui District remains in open fire season.

Go to www.checkitsalright.nz to find out what fire season your location is in and to find fire safety advice.

