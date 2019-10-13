Marlborough election result: Francis Maher wins seat
Sunday, 13 October 2019, 6:17 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council
In the Wairau-Awatere Ward (3 seats), the successfully
elected councillors are:
• Cynthia Brooks
•
Gerald Hope
• Francis Maher
This result is
based on voter returns of about 99.5%. There are only 59
special votes to be processed, which will not change the
result.
Our website will host the preliminary vote
results https://www.marlborough.govt.nz/your-council/elections
The
final declaration will be made on
Thursday.
