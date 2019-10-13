Marlborough election result: Francis Maher wins seat

In the Wairau-Awatere Ward (3 seats), the successfully elected councillors are:

• Cynthia Brooks

• Gerald Hope

• Francis Maher

This result is based on voter returns of about 99.5%. There are only 59 special votes to be processed, which will not change the result.

Our website will host the preliminary vote results https://www.marlborough.govt.nz/your-council/elections

The final declaration will be made on Thursday.





