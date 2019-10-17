Spring Bonfire to be held in Palmerston North

17 October 2019

Marshmallow toasting, fire dancing and a huge bonfire will be the star attractions at this year’s Koanga event.

The Koanga Spring Bonfire will be held at the Ahimate Reserve beach on Saturday 2 November from 5-10pm.

Palmerston North City Council’s Chief Infrastructure Officer, Tom Williams, says the event was so popular last year that council and iwi have committed to making it an annual event.

“Koanga means a change of season, and with warmer weather now creeping in we think it’s a great opportunity for families to come down to our awa (river) and have some fun.”

The main attraction of the event is a large bonfire made up of wood pulled from the river. A few times a year large amounts of wood that pile up are removed from the river to minimise any potential flooding. The good quality native wood is given to iwi for carving and the rest has been dried for the bonfire.

He says the location was selected as the river is very important to iwi and Council.

“As part of the Council’s Manawatu River Framework Strategy,Council iscommitted to working with iwi to draw more people to the river, and this is just one of the many exciting projects and events we’re planning.

“Events like this ensure the river becomes a destination in our city where people come and spend time with their families and enjoy its beauty.”

Mr Williams says the event will finish in time for people to get home and watch the final of the Rugby World Cup, which starts at 10pm.

