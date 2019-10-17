Bridge section installed over northbound lanes of Motorway

17 October 2019

Bridge section installed over northbound lanes of Southern Motorway

The new pedestrian bridge over the Southern Motorway near Papakura continues to take shape, with a second section installed over the northbound motorway lanes last night.

A third section will be lifted into place over the southbound lanes tonight, weather permitting. The motorway will be closed from 10pm until 5am between Papakura and Takanini Interchanges, with detours in place.

More than 80,000 vehicles travel on this part of SH1 every day and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Senior Manager Project Delivery, Andrew Thackwray, says it’s critical that motorists not get distracted by the new bridge and work activity at Pescara Point.

“You can’t help but see the new bridge and everyone will want to check it out, but please remember you can’t be looking at the bridge and watching where you are going at the same time.”

“Please keep your eyes on the road, watch the vehicle in front and watch your following distance. The vehicle in front may slow without warning.”

“Slow down and take care through the work site, especially during the busy morning and afternoon peak travel times.”

