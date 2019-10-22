Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

CEDA Launches the Manawatū Agritech Strategy

Tuesday, 22 October 2019, 3:34 pm
Press Release: CEDA

CEDA Launches the Manawatū Agritech Strategy to Accelerate the Region’s Growth in the Sector

The Central Economic Development Agency is proud to launch the Manawatū Agritech Strategy, which was developed in partnership with the global agritech accelerator Sprout and regional stakeholders including iwi, education and training providers, business owners and entrepreneurs, for a coordinated approach to growing the sector for the benefit of New Zealand’s food industry.

It is the first regional strategy of its kind, focused on agritech, in New Zealand.

The strategy was launched Tuesday morning (22 October) at an event in Manawatū with industry leaders across the business community and representatives from central, regional and local government in attendance.

“As an economic development agency it is our role to identify our comparative and competitive advantages as a region, to build on our strengths, with laser focus, to set the direction, secure buy-in from stakeholders, and then facilitate, connect and drive it to make it actually happen,” says CEDA’s Chief Executive Linda Stewart.

“This means partnerships are critical for CEDA and underpin everything we do, including our success.”

The strategy is underpinned by four pillars that will drive the region towards achieving its goal of being recognised as one of the top three agrifood hubs in the world. The pillars are:

• Fueling doers

• Growing talent

• Creating a temple

• Building Manawatū’s brand.

Within a framework of these four pillars, a one to three-year overview has been developed, identifying the activities and initiatives that are already underway and what else is needed, to help accelerate the sector’s growth.

Initiatives already underway include the Rural Innovation Lab, FoodHQ’s PGF application and New Zealand AgriFood Week. New initiatives include an agritech section at the Sort It Careers Expo and an agritech PR fund established between CEDA and industry.

“Having a regional strategy focused on agritech will set Manawatū apart when it comes to attracting businesses, investment and talent,” says The Factory’s Chief Executive Dean Tilyard, who presented on behalf of Sprout. The Factory, which delivers Sprout, equips entrepreneurs with the skills, networks and funding they need to succeed.

“The benefits of having a regional strategy include improved ability to attract capital and resources,” says Tilyard.

“For a small region in New Zealand, being able to offer potential investors and strategic players a menu of capability, knowledge and activity that they can access in one visit or one engagement means the return on investment for their engagement with the region is significantly increased.”

He says when a community has a clear understanding of roles and responsibilities and who does what, everyone can move faster and ensure activities are complementary, rather than duplicating or reinventing the wheel.

One of the initiatives CEDA will lead is the development of a public relations and marketing collective for the region to amplify story telling around the region’s strength and capabilities in the sector.

“This PR machine needs human, sector and business stories,” says Ms Stewart. “We need to dial up the volume of the region and support one another to do this. The creation of bold new content that puts our region on the map nationally and internationally is a priority.”

The launch of the strategy follows the exciting announcement that New Zealand’s FoodHQ, headquartered in Manawatū, has entered into an international partnership with the Netherland’s Foodvalley.

“The Manawatū region is making strides towards our collective goal of being recognised as one of the world’s top three global agrifood hubs.

“Today [October 22] is about planting the seed and getting everyone to think with a wider regional lens to consider what is possible if we pool expertise, resources and money, to really showcase Manawatū to attract the talent, expertise and investment we know is needed to grow your business, and our region.”

http://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/1910/Manawat_Agritech_Strategy_overview.pdf


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from CEDA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Global Factors Facing TV3

Oaktree Capital gave MediaWorks a gallows reprieve in 2013 by pushing out its former Australian owner Ironbridge and facilitating a receivership-driven restructure that enabled MediaWorks to shed a burden of tax liabilities and international programme purchasing contracts. Oaktree eventually assumed 100% ownership of Mediaworks in 2015.

But here’s the rub. In May of this year, Oaktree itself was bought into by the giant Canadian firm Brookfields Asset Management... In the light of the Brookfields stake and the uncertain state of the global economy, Oaktree has come under pressure to shed and/or streamline the underperforming assets in its portfolio. More>>

 

Bullying Investigations: Police Commissioner Announces Independent Review

Police Commissioner Mike Bush has today announced an independent review of the systems and processes NZ Police has in place to address complaints of bullying. More>>

PM's Post-Cab: Now We Are Two

Questions covered Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters' comments on the potential closure of Mediaworks' television channels, the Auckland light rail planning process, the select committee report on the Zero Carbon Bill and its methane target range... More>>

Court Issues New Guildines: Revamp Of Meth Sentencing Welcomed

The court accepted submissions by both the New Zealand Bar Association and the New Zealand Law Society that rather than solely focusing on the quantity of meth involved, there should be greater focus on the role of the offender. More>>

ALSO:

'Armed Response Teams': Armed Police "Will Cause American-Style Shootings"

The Police Commissioner's announcement that squadcars of officers with automatic rifles will patrol New Zealand's streets is dangerous and unnecessary, according to the criminal justice community organisation People Against Prisons Aotearoa. The ... More>>

ALSO:

Control Orders: Amnesty Says Don't Rush Terrorism Bill

"The problem is, we often see the word “terrorism” being applied broadly by oppressive regimes to detain innocent people who're simply rallying for a better life." More>>

ALSO:

Expert Reaction: $17 million To Fight Online Extremist Content

The Department of Internal Affairs will double its work investigating and preventing violent extremism online. Funding will also help bolster the Chief Censor's work to make fast decisions about harmful content. More>>

ALSO:

Could Do Better: Post-Sroubek Review Of Deportation Info

Ms Tremain acknowledges that the review highlighted some aspects of the process that can be improved and makes five main recommendations to strengthen the existing processes for preparing files for decision-makers. Those recommendations are: More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On A New Book On The Leaky Homes Scandal

We all know that journalism is short of cash and under pressure from the speed, brevity and clickbait pressures of the 24/7 news cycle… but hey, given the right subject and a sufficiently stubborn journalist, it can still surpass most of the works of the academic historians... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 