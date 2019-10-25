Explore the outdoors; take care of our kauri this weekend

The weather’s looking perfect for the long weekend, perfect enough to draw many thousands of Aucklanders and visitors into the great outdoors.

This means many will be looking to spend time walking, running and hiking the more than 4000 parks and reserves across the region.

Protecting kauri should be top of mind when choosing where to walk or run.

But if you chose to enjoy tracks in the Waitākere or Hunua Ranges or your local park where kauri is present, please respect the closures; they’re off limits for a reason;

As with any other weekend, compliance officers will be out and about, so expect to be warned or trespassed if you’ve chosen to ignore the signs

“We land heavily on people who aren’t following the rules. The level of compliance with the closures is incredibly high, people are doing well, begrudgingly in some cases, but doing a really good job of staying out. That said we have a compliance team who is actively looking to make sure the ones who aren’t following the rules rediscover the need to follow the rules,” says Stephen Bell, Auckland Council’s Western Principal Ranger.

