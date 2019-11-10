Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Deep Stream fire final update

Sunday, 10 November 2019, 5:09 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Deep Stream fire final update

Deep Stream Fire, 1600 hours, Sunday 10 November.

Statement can be attributed to Graeme Still, Incident Controller with Fire and Emergency

The fire in the Deep Stream area in Otago has burned 4664 hectares and is now contained.

About 1100 ha of the land is conservation estate and most of the rest is owned by the Dunedin City Council. A small amount of land, including the Meridian wind farm, is in the Clutha District.

Fire and Emergency Incident Controller Graeme Still said the fire spread very quickly yesterday because of the strong winds and warm temperatures, which made it challenging for the helicopters and ground crews. Winds were gusting up to 100km / hr which made it impossible to put resources in front of the fire front for most of the day.

The weather changed overnight, with 15mm of rain falling from about 1.30am and low cloud persisting most of today.

Mr Still said they had saved one house and prevented damage to the wind farm. One shed was known to have been destroyed. It is not possible to confirm whether any other structures have been damaged until the conditions improve enough to allow aerial inspections to resume.

When conditions improve, ground crews will begin to tackle hotspots which are still smouldering – work which Mr Still said could be prolonged.

A fire investigator is due on site tomorrow to establish the cause of the fire. “We don’t have any information about possible causes at this stage. We’re keeping an open mind,” he said.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Fire and Emergency NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Zero Carbon Bill Passes: "Historic Day For Landmark Climate Change Legislation"

The passing of the Climate Change Response (Zero Carbon) Amendment Bill will help ensure a safe planet for our kids and grandkids, the Minister for Climate Change James Shaw said today.

The landmark legislation which provides a framework to support New Zealanders to prepare for, and adapt to, the effects of climate change delivers on the Government’s Coalition and Confidence Supply agreements, and is a key part of the Government’s plan to tackle the long-term challenge of climate change. More>>

ALSO:

Resource Strategy Released:

 
 

Gordon Campbell: On National’s Anointing Of Christopher Luxon

Clearly, the National Party hierarchy is very, very excited about Christopher Luxon... Such are the levels of anticipation that this week, Luxon was instantly forgiven for making up welfare policy, off the top of his head. More>>

ALSO:

"Serious Concerns": Officers Discuss Planting Drugs To Search Cars

The Authority found that, while there was no proof this actually happened, some officers' comments demonstrated they were prepared to engage in improper and potentially discriminatory policing practices. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Unnecessary New Police Powers (And Spain's Election)

Safety can be dangerous stuff. Police pursuits for example, have a track record that makes them more dangerous than the original risk. Armed police units belong in the same category. The more insidious examples have to do with terrorism... More>>

Not Standing In 2020: Maggie Barry To Leave Parliament

Ms Barry has held the North Shore seat for three terms. In 2014 she became a Cabinet Minister with the Conservation, Seniors and Arts Culture and Heritage portfolios. More>>

ALSO:

"Upgrade": China FTA Negotiations Conclude

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Trade and Export Growth David Parker have announced the conclusion of negotiations to upgrade New Zealand’s existing free trade agreement with China... More>>

ALSO:

Auckland Council Restructure: New Committees Include Climate Change

Mayor Phil Goff has unveiled changes to Auckland Council’s committee structure, including establishing a new climate change committee and new subcommittees for CCO oversight and value for money. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 