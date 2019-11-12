Coastguard Volunteers join in the search for missing Kayaker



At 2200 hours last night Coastguard’s Operations Centre was advised by Police of a missing Kayaker who had been reported overdue having failed to return before dark.

An aerial search by Police and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was undertaken last night but was stood down in the early hours of this morning after the kayaker wasn’t found. Coastguard Volunteers were paged and assembled at the Marine Rescue Centre for a briefing at 0400 hours this morning before departing on-board Lion Foundation Rescue for Great Barrier Island shortly before 0500 hours. There are six Coastguard Volunteers on-board the rescue vessel which also transported Police SAR Personnel and a search dog to the Island.

Once Police SAR Personnel had been dropped on land, Lion Foundation moved to commence an on water search of Port Abercrombie on the Western Side of Great Barrier Island. The search continues.

