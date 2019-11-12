Coastguard Volunteers join in the search for missing Kayaker
Tuesday, 12 November 2019, 9:55 am
Press Release: Coastguard
Coastguard Volunteers join in the search for a
missing Kayaker
At 2200 hours last night Coastguard’s
Operations Centre was advised by Police of a missing Kayaker
who had been reported overdue having failed to return before
dark.
An aerial search by Police and the Westpac Rescue
Helicopter was undertaken last night but was stood down in
the early hours of this morning after the kayaker wasn’t
found. Coastguard Volunteers were paged and assembled at the
Marine Rescue Centre for a briefing at 0400 hours this
morning before departing on-board Lion Foundation Rescue for
Great Barrier Island shortly before 0500 hours. There are
six Coastguard Volunteers on-board the rescue vessel which
also transported Police SAR Personnel and a search dog to
the Island.
Once Police SAR Personnel had been
dropped on land, Lion Foundation moved to commence an on
water search of Port Abercrombie on the Western Side of
Great Barrier Island. The search
continues.
ends
