Update: Homicide investigation, Hornby

Detective Inspector Michael Ford, Christchurch Police:

Police investigating the death of Jared Little who died at an address on Skerten Avenue, Hornby on 20 October have charged two people with murder.

A 25-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man are in custody and due to appear in Christchurch District Court next Monday, 18 November.

Police are working closely with Jared's family and are providing support at this difficult time.

Detective Inspector Michael Ford says Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to this but the investigation is ongoing.

"We still want to hear from anyone with information that could assist the investigation," says Detective Inspector Ford.

Anyone who can assist is asked to call Police on 03 363 7400.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.



