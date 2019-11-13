Update: Homicide investigation, Hornby
Wednesday, 13 November 2019, 4:09 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Inspector Michael Ford, Christchurch
Police:
Police investigating the death of Jared Little
who died at an address on Skerten Avenue, Hornby on 20
October have charged two people with murder.
A 25-year-old
woman and a 22-year-old man are in custody and due to appear
in Christchurch District Court next Monday, 18
November.
Police are working closely with Jared's family
and are providing support at this difficult
time.
Detective Inspector Michael Ford says Police are not
seeking anyone else in relation to this but the
investigation is ongoing.
"We still want to hear from
anyone with information that could assist the
investigation," says Detective Inspector Ford.
Anyone who
can assist is asked to call Police on 03 363
7400.
Information can also be provided anonymously to
Crimestoppers on 0800 555
111.
