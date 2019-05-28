Ecostore is New Zealand’s most authentic brand
Ecostore is New Zealand’s most authentic brand
PRESS RELEASE – FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Auckland, 28 May 2019: Independent research conducted by branding agency Principals, in conjunction with research and analytics firm The Navigators, has found ecostore to be the most authentic brand in New Zealand.
The Brand Alpha study seeks the opinion of New Zealand consumers around four key drivers of authenticity: visibility, value, vitality and virtue. The research is conducted each year and has been running for more than 10 years with a minimum of 300 nationally representative respondents per wave. The model has been proven to reliably measure the reputation of brands over time and to date, more than 200 brands have been tracked in seven markets across Asia Pacific.
The most recent wave of
research, conducted in March, was presented at an event
hosted by the New Zealand Marketing Association and
Principals this morning.
In 2018, the research found New Zealanders considered Tesla the most authentic brand however following negative press for both the brand and its founder, the car manufacturer saw the largest drop in the survey sliding to sixth place. Ecostore rose from second place to lead the findings.
Wayde Bull, founder and planning director at Principals, said: “Ecostore’s impressive rise this year is explained by the brand’s growing visibility and sense of winning momentum in the market while sustaining its existing lead on virtue factors. It’s a brand that feels in tune with our times, having a strong ethical stance, strong declared beliefs and a sense that it cares about more than just making money. It’s a brand that enables caring Kiwis to act upon their environmental concerns in a practical, everyday way.”
Ecostore offers a range of award-winning home, body and baby products. The company’s ethics and values of authenticity and transparency are their highest priority.
Ecostore’s
director of marketing and digital, Jemma Whiten said: “We
are thrilled that consumers have chosen ecostore as the most
authentic brand in the New Zealand market. We believe
authenticity is key to growing a purpose-led brand in a
highly competitive marketplace. Our purpose is to make the
world a safer place, one person, one home at a time. This
sits firmly at the centre of our brand’s vision and
informs every business decision. It not only helps the
overall good of society but also helps consumers know what
we stand for.”
The Brand Alpha 2019 Top 20 Most Authentic Brands
1. Ecostore
2. Lime
3. Icebreaker
4. IKEA
5. Lewis Road Creamery
6. Tesla
7. Whittaker’s.
8. Air New Zealand
9. Uber
10. All Blacks
11. Airbnb
12. Apple
13. The Warehouse
14. Xero
15. TradeMe
16. Mitre10
17. Kathmandu
18. Amazon
19. Kiwibank
20. Radio NZ National
Principals’ Bull added: “This year’s results confirm the fragile nature of brand leadership today. Just three of last year’s top five brands retain their top tier status; ecostore, Icebreaker and Lewis Road Creamery. Two new upstart brands, Lime and IKEA, join the top five, proving that perceived creativity and momentum now drive market cut-through as much as deep familiarity and a long and steady track record. For IKEA to debut in the top five without yet being open for business locally demonstrates the critical importance of novelty and category-breakout thinking to cut through with jaded customers today. Yet Tesla’s equally rapid rise and fall this year proves that too much heat and dust without evidence of meaningful delivery won’t get you far for long.”
This year, the research did a deep dive on how brands resonate with different generations. While ecostore was the highest-ranking brand for Centennials (16-to-17 year olds), Millennials (18-to-35 year olds) and Gen X (36-to-55 year olds), the older generations rated Icebreaker and The Warehouse higher.
The survey also gauged sentiment around
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and found the leader to
outrank most brands. The Post-WW2 Generation saw only The
Warehouse and Whittaker’s usurping the PM while
Centennials, Millennials and Gen X found only three brands
more authentic.