Interim Chief Executive of Ngā Taonga appointed

Friday, 14 June 2019, 10:21 am
Press Release: Nga Taonga Sound and Vision

The Board of Trustees of Ngā Taonga Sound & Vision has appointed Honiana Love to act as interim Chief Executive following the resignation of Rebecca Elvy.

Honiana is currently Pou Ārahi, Strategic Advisor, Māori and Group Manager, People & Capability. She has been a member of the Leadership Team of Ngā Taonga since 2015. Prior to joining Ngā Taonga she was Senior Adviser Māori at Manatū Taonga, Ministry for Culture and Heritage. She has over 25 years of archival experience, including working as an archivist at Archives New Zealand and Te Reo o Taranaki.

Chair of the Board of Trustees Simon Murdoch says: “We are delighted that Honiana has accepted this role while we recruit a replacement for Rebecca Elvy. Honiana has the required high-level experience both at Ngā Taonga and previously at Manatū Taonga to guide the organisation’s continued progress over the coming months.”

It was announced last week that Rebecca Elvy was leaving Ngā Taonga to take up the position of Chief Executive at the New Zealand Human Rights Commission. Honiana will take up her new role on 1 July and work alongside Rebecca until the latter joins the HRC on 5 August.

Honiana Love says: “I am honoured and excited that the Board has offered me this opportunity. I look forward to steering Ngā Taonga through its relocation to our new office space in the National Library building and to the conclusion of the current phase of our Strategic Plan.”



