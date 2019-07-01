Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

PwC’s new leaders reflect the evolving needs of business

Monday, 1 July 2019, 10:26 am
Press Release: PwC

PwC in New Zealand is bolstering its leadership team across a greater number of specialised areas with eleven new partner and principal promotions.

PwC New Zealand’s Chief Executive Officer Mark Averill says, “We’re investing in people and areas of our business where there’s opportunity to help clients solve important problems.

“As our clients grapple with complex challenges, competitors and costs, we see great potential to add value by helping businesses think about the future in new ways. We advise our clients to continually review and adapt their business to meet market conditions.”

Mr Averill says one of the biggest challenges for businesses today is to attract diverse talent and develop the next generation of leaders.

“At PwC we also need to transform to remain fit for the future. Our newly appointed leaders not only have strong technical expertise and leadership skills, they also have the ability to work across industries and lead through change.” concludes Mr Averill.

PwC’s new partner and principal promotions are effective 1 July 2019:
Andrew Bowen – Assurance
Claire Barclay – Consulting
David Urlich – Deals
Louis McLennan – Financial Advisory Services
Matt Keenan – PwC Legal
Patrick McElhinney – Financial Advisory Services
Rob Fisher – Consulting
Sandy Lau – Financial Advisory Services
Stephen Hogg – Assurance
Tom Logan – PwC Legal
Wicki Huang – Deals.



