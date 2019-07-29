Trans-Tasman Merger for Leading Recruiters

Monday, 29 July 2019

Frog Recruitment and people2people partnership announced

A leading New Zealand recruitment agency has merged with Australian-owned recruiters, people2people.

Frog Recruitment has joined forces with people2people, blending the Kiwi agency’s portfolio of sales and marketing, administration and operations work along with Government contracts, with people2people’s law and finance clients.

The firms are well established - with people2people currently having 110 staff in offices across Australia in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth and Auckland, while Frog offices are located in Auckland and Wellington.

Jane Kennelly, Frog Founder and Managing Director says the new business will maintain two brands, yet extend the offerings of both businesses by adding more depth of knowledge and cross-Tasman opportunities for staff, candidates and clients.

“Together we are a great fit. The recruitment landscape is changing, and we’ve been looking at how best to embrace emerging global trends and technologies in recruitment to better service our clients. Bringing the two businesses together gives us that edge, providing access to people2people’s array of leading technology, systems and sophisticated recruitment sourcing tools.

“Business is facing new and emerging challenges from AI, more complex communications channels – particularly in social media - and a candidate-short market with increasingly digital savvy talent. This merger positions us for the future and offers our clients access to top quality talent ever faster than before.”







Mark Smith, Managing Director of people2people says they have been looking to expand their footprint to New Zealand but were looking for a partnership that offered more than the multinational recruitment agencies do.

“There is a natural synergy between our two businesses, and we will create an increased mobility of talent and cross flow of opportunities. people2people is excited to strengthen our NZ presence and to provide Australasia with a genuine alternative to the traditional multi-national recruitment firms.

“In Frog Recruitment we’ve found a like-minded, professional, people centric and innovative recruitment business. Together we are stronger, a force that can shake up the market.”

