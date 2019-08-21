Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Hon. Bill English joins board of The Instillery

Wednesday, 21 August 2019, 2:45 pm
Press Release: The Instillery

The Instillery is pleased to announce that the Hon. Bill English has joined The Instillery board as an independent director.

The Instillery is a fast-growing cloud, security & managed service business with a range of corporate, enterprise, local and central government agency clients.

The Instillery’s CEO & Founder, Mike Jenkins, welcomes the appointment, which comes after the company’s merger with Origin last week. The merger has created one of Aotearoa’s fastest growing tech companies, with revenues of over $40 million.

“Bill’s experience as Aotearoa’s former Prime Minister and a leader in the tech space will accelerate The Instillery’s ambitions and growth plans.

Bill has extensive experience from his time in government where he oversaw a series of large scale multi-billion dollar investments as both Finance Minister and PM and he is now involved in private-sector tech companies.

His commitment to lifelong learning and his experience on problem-solving make him an ideal independent director for The Instillery.”

English said he was attracted to the business by its talent, growth potential and ability to bring innovation to organisations keen to embrace a genuine cultural shift leveraging cloud as a business enabler rather than simply ‘upgrading their technology”.

“The Instillery is only six years old, but already an award-winning and successful operation in high-growth mode. It is the market leader in cloud and expanding nationally with an eye to offshore investment. I hope to help Mike and his Instillery team accelerate the uptake of high productivity technologies in the public and private sectors.”

Hon. Bill English is also a director of ASX listed Wesfarmers and several private companies in technology and export.

ends

