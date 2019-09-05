YoungTEC Awards welcome a new partnership

The Young Tourism Export Council of New Zealand (YoungTEC) welcome on board a new partner, Go with Tourism, to the YoungTEC Awards this year.

Go with Tourism is a new and game-changing job connector specifically designed for the tourism industry. The initiative was spearheaded by Auckland Tourism, Events & Economic Development (ATEED) and it is currently in the process of going national.

ATEED General Manager: Destination, Steve Armitage, says Go with Tourism is the perfect fit for the YoungTEC Awards, "YoungTEC's mission to develop future leaders in the tourism industry aligns with our reason for launching Go with Tourism, which is to address the growing skills gap in the industry by attracting young talent as outlined in our Destination AKL 2025 strategy.

Through this partnership we continue to demonstrate that tourism is a desirable career choice; one that offers a variety of career pathways and opportunities that can lead to successful future’s for our rangatahi."

The Young Tourism Export Council of New Zealand (YoungTEC) Award entries are now open and calling for applications.

The YoungTEC Awards are an accolade to the outstanding efforts and contribution to the development of New Zealand’s $39.1 billion tourism industry, by a YoungTEC member. The Go with Tourism Rising Star Award highlights YoungTEC members who have been working in the tourism industry for less than five years and it focuses on career development.

YoungTEC’s Chair, Nicole Botting, says “the YoungTEC Awards are hotly contested each year by the future leaders of our industry. We are grateful to have the incredible support of Go with Tourism, helping us shine a spotlight on the exceptional careers our young people can have in tourism”.

The YoungTEC Awards are provided with great support from our partners. Thanks to Air New Zealand and Tourism New Zealand for their continued contribution to the YoungTEC Excellence Award. Their year after year support with development of young people in tourism is highly valued.

The YoungTEC Awards will be announced at the Tourism Export Council of New Zealand’s Symposium event in Auckland on 4 December 2019.

There are some incredible prizes to be won, including a prize for the YoungTEC Excellence Award, two week professional development placement in one of Tourism New Zealand’s international offices, return economy flights sponsored by Air New Zealand and two week’s accommodation by Tourism Export Council of New Zealand.

Entries close on 3 October 2019, and finalists will be announced on 18 October. For more information on the YoungTEC categories, applications and key dates, visit https://www.tourismexportcouncil.org.nz/ytec/ytec-awards/.



© Scoop Media

