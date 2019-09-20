Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ dollar weaker against British pound

Friday, 20 September 2019, 11:39 am
Article: BusinessDesk

NZ dollar weaker against British pound on EC president's Brexit optimism

By Rebecca Howard

Sept. 20 (BusinessDesk) - The New Zealand dollar fell against the British pound after European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker signalled a new Brexit deal may be possible before Oct. 31.

The kiwi was trading at 50.40 British pence at 8am in Wellington from 50.54 pence at 5pm and was at 63.00 US cents from 63.08 cents.

The pound was largely unmoved when the Bank of England left interest rates on hold as it waits for more clarity on Brexit. However, it gained ground when Juncker told Sky News “we can have a deal” on Brexit. He also said he was prepared to be flexible on the so-called backdrop deal long as there were alternative arrangements.

The pound “leapt later when EC President Juncker expressed optimism about a Brexit deal, saying he wasn’t wedded to the Irish backstop as long as its objectives were met,” said ANZ Bank senior economist Miles Workman.

The backstop arrangement is a stand-alone protocol aimed at ensuring the Irish border remains open.

Juncker said a no-deal Brexit would have "catastrophic consequences" and said he was doing "everything to get a deal."

Workman said investors will be watching for New Zealand’s credit card spending data. While it is secondary data “the consumer mood is a hot topic at the moment,” he said.

Earlier this week, the Westpac McDermott Miller consumer confidence index fell 0.4 of a point to 103.1 in the September quarter, below the long-run average of 111.1.

Otherwise, there is “little other than global news flow to drive direction today,” he said.

The trade-weighted index was at 70.06 from 70.23 and the kiwi was at 92.69 Australian cents from 92.94 cents.

The New Zealand dollar was at 57.02 euro cents from 57.12, at 68.04 yen from 68.06 and at 4.4697 Chinese yuan from 4.4805.

(BusinessDesk)

© Scoop Media

BusinessDesk

BusinessDesk

Independent, Trustworthy New Zealand Business News

The Wellington-based BusinessDesk team provides a daily news feed for a serious business audience.

Contact BusinessDesk

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Up 0.5% In June Quarter: Services Lead GDP Growth

“Service industries, which represent about two-thirds of the economy, were the main contributor to GDP growth in the quarter, rising 0.7 percent off the back of a subdued result in the March 2019 quarter.” More>>

ALSO:

Pickers: Letter To Immigration Minister From Early Harvesting Growers

A group of horticultural growers are frustrated by many months of inaction by the Minister who has failed to announce additional immigrant workers from overseas will be allowed into New Zealand to assist with harvesting early stage crops such as asparagus and strawberries. More>>

ALSO:

Non-Giant Fossil Disoveries: Scientists Discover One Of World’s Oldest Bird Species

At 62 million-years-old, the newly-discovered Protodontopteryx ruthae, is one of the oldest named bird species in the world. It lived in New Zealand soon after the dinosaurs died out. More>>

Rural Employers Keen, Migrants Iffy: Employment Visa Changes Announced

“We are committed to ensuring that businesses are able to get the workers they need to fill critical skills shortages, while encouraging employers and regions to work together on long term workforce planning including supporting New Zealanders with the training they need to fill the gaps,” says Iain Lees-Galloway. More>>

ALSO:

Marsden Pipeline Rupture: Report Calls For Supply Improvements, Backs Digger Blame

The report makes several recommendations on how the sector can better prevent, prepare for, respond to, and recover from an incident. In particular, we consider it essential that government and industry work together to put in place and regularly practise sector-wide response plans, to improve the response to any future incident… More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 