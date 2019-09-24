Tompkins Wake a quadruple finalist in the 2019 NZ Law Awards



Tompkins Wake has been named as a finalist in four categories at the 2019 New Zealand Law Awards, one more than last year and three more than 2016.

And the firm has been a finalist in ‘Deal of the Year’ categories for four years running.

“We’re incredibly proud of that and it’s a real reflection of the work our Corporate and M&A team does on deals of significance,” said Tompkins Wake chief executive Jon Calder

The ‘Deal of the Year’ nomination is for the work Tompkins Wake did on establishing the Melody Dairies joint venture, alongside Deloitte, Buddle Findlay and BNZ. The joint venture is building a $50m spray dryer which is expected to deliver $129m in export returns a year, primarily through supporting the development of the consumer branded sheep milk industry.

The firm is a finalist in the ‘Employer of Choice (51-100 Lawyers)’ category, validating the work the firm’s commitment to its people and building a firm that is a great place to work.

And the fact that Calder is himself a finalist in the ‘Managing Partner of the Year (<100 Lawyers) speaks to his leadership, something that was also recognised when he was named chief executive of the year at last year’s Westpac Waikato Business Excellence Awards.

The final category Tompkins Wake is a finalist in is ‘Mid-Size Law Firm of the Year’. That is something Calder attributes to the firm’s exceptional growth, its commitment to its people and culture, as well as to innovation which has become part of Tompkins Wake’s business-as-usual programme.

Founded in 1922, Tompkins Wake is a leading commercial law firm providing legal services to clients across New Zealand from its offices in Auckland, Hamilton, Rotorua, and Tauranga.

“Over the past decade we have continued to grow and invest in building a team of exceptionally talented people focused on specialisation and expertise,” Calder said.

“We pride ourselves on providing a workplace where our team feels valued, safe and supported, and their achievements celebrated.”

Calder said Tompkins Wake works to ensure the firm delivers exceptional service and outcomes for clients.

“We are delighted that the quality of our work, our client service and the excellence we deliver in solving our clients complex and sophisticated problems has been recognised with these nominations.”

Now in its 15th consecutive year, the New Zealand Law Awards celebrate excellence in the legal industry, recognising outstanding firms, lawyers and in-house teams for their achievements over the past 12 months, as well as the landmark deals that have shaped the business landscape.

Winners of the 2019 New Zealand Law Awards will be announced at an awards ceremony on November 21 in Auckland.



