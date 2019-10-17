Heating & Cooling Method to Transform NZ’s Offices

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE





Office Heating & Cooling Method to Transform NZ’s Commercial Market



Managing thermal comfort in the workplace is paramount for staff wellbeing, but New Zealand is lagging behind – until now.

In early 2019, importer & distributor Waterware introduced a radiant heating and cooling solution, popular in Europe and the United States, to the residential market in New Zealand. The system known as Active Ceiling was designed by Messana to provide radiant uniform comfort and energy throughout living spaces via the installation of panels in the home’s ceiling cavity.

In the second stage of their launch plan, Waterware have now launched Active Ceiling into the commercial market, allowing building and business owners to reduce their carbon footprint and utilise radiant heating and cooling technology in the workspace.

Waterware spokesperson and company Director Darren Yearsley says building and business owners can now enjoy a form of heating and cooling that takes up minimum space but has maximum impact.

“The commercial Active Ceiling solution regulates your room temperature using radiant heating and cooling technology. Its exceptional performance and customizability make it thermally and acoustically ideal for a wide range of applications; from offices, schools and conference rooms to restaurants, hospitals and airports.”



“The beauty of Active Ceiling is that it substantially reduces your energy consumption and lowers maintenance costs, not to mention the added health benefits of no air movement or dust circulation so it’s much healthier,” Darren Yearsley says.

Active Ceiling is a game-changer when it comes to space-saving and installation. It is compatible with gypsum tiles and are set into your existing ceiling suspension grid with easy access. There will be a range of different panel styles available for purchase and will be ordered on indent on a per job basis.

Whether you're the main contractor, building facilities manager, installer, or client, you will enjoy the benefits that Acitve Ceiling can bring to your commercial project. Phone 0800 WATERWARE to find out more about Active Ceiling.

About Waterware



Waterware has been a privately owned and operated family business since 1989. They are a specialist importer and distributor of tapware, plumbing, and central heating and cooling New Zealand wide. An established industry supplier, Waterware source plumbing and heating products from leading European manufacturers with guaranteed product quality and after-sales service. Their full time technical team are dedicated to designing, training, trouble shooting and supporting the installer network to ensure their products get installed properly.

ENDS





© Scoop Media

