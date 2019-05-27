Greenstone Entertainment - Summer Concert Tour 2020

Greenstone Entertainment has hit a milestone, we are 10 years old! To celebrate our anniversary in style we’re bringing you 5 massive acts. We’re promising concert goers a huge day, with five international artists to headline the 2020 Summer Concert Tour at each of our three January shows taking place in Queenstown, Taupo and Whitianga.

With music spanning the decades, from the late 60s through to early 2000’s, the 2020 line up at the Gibbston Valley Winery Summer Concert, Taupo Summer Concert and Whitianga Summer Concert will star BILLY IDOL, GEORGE THOROGOOD AND THE DESTROYERS, ANASTACIA, CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVISITED and SMASH MOUTH.

BILLY IDOL is a rock icon known for his punk rock roots and 80s hits, with 40 million albums sold worldwide and 15 Top 40 singles in NZ. He’s sure to have concert goers rocking to his unmistakable anthems including Rebel Yell, Dancing With Myself, White Wedding and Eyes Without A Face to name but a few.







GEORGE THOROGOOD and THE DESTROYERS celebrate 45 years of rock, and New Zealand fans will now get the opportunity to see them perform the likes of mega hits Bad To The Bone, Who Do You Love, One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer, and Get A Haircut. Their 20 albums, 14 of which have spent a massive 150 weeks in the New Zealand charts, include six gold and two platinum discs, and have sold over 15 million copies worldwide. Thorogood was recently awarded the 2018 B.B. King Award from The Montreal International Jazz Festival, and his current Party Of One album continues to be his fastest-selling disc in over 20 years. Rolling Stone once raved, George Thorogood & The Destroyers play rock & roll hot enough to melt the polar icecaps and flood the world's major population centers.

ANASTACIA will be performing in New Zealand for the very first time. Known for her captivating, soulful big voice, 7 singles have featured in NZ Top 40 plus 4 albums with the single I’m Outta Love spending an incredible 34 weeks in the charts and peaking at No. 1. Expect to hear her smash hits from the early 2000’s including I’m Outta Love, Not That Kind, Paid My Dues, Sick and Tired and Left Outside Alone.

CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVISITED are returning to New Zealand on their farewell tour. They headlined the first Gibbston Valley Winery Summer Concert back in 2011. Former members of Creedence Clearwater Revival, and Rock and Rock Hall of Famers, Doug ‘Cosmo’ Clifford and Stu Cook formed the band 25 years ago and will be treating audiences to hits from the late 60’s and 70’s such as Fortunate Son, Bad Moon Rising, Proud Mary and Down On The Corner.

SMASH MOUTH will be pumping out their upbeat and unique ‘ska pop’ style of music from the late 90’s, with energetic and uplifting songs such All Star, Walkin’ On The Sun, I’m A Believer and Then The Morning Comes sure to be crowd pleasers.

Greenstone Entertainment CEO, Amanda Calvert says of today’s announcement “Our 10 year anniversary is a milestone in our history and what more fitting way to celebrate than to give both our loyal fans from years past - as well as those who may not have experienced one of our Summer Concert Tour shows before - a day to remember for years to come. All five acts are huge in their own right, but to have the opportunity to bring them all together to perform in some of our favourite summer holiday locations is both special and unique. We envisage a high demand for all three shows, and with our continued philosophy of offering great value for money, we’d encourage everyone to join up to our Greenstone Club, which is free of charge to join and will give access to our Greenstone Club Members Sale from 7am on Wed 29 May. If tickets are still available, general sale will start on Mon 3 June”.

Billy Idol

Billy Idol was an early architect of the sound, style, and fury of punk rock. His lip- curling sneer and fist-pumping persona vaulted him into the mainstream as one of MTV’s first megastars, making him one of the most recognizable faces in pop music, while selling out shows everywhere he played. He has sold 40 million albums worldwide, 15 Top 40 singles in NZ including “Dancing With Myself, “White Wedding,” “Rebel Yell,” “Mony Mony,” “Eyes Without A Face,” “Flesh For Fantasy,” and “Cradle Of Love”, with his albums having spent 189 weeks in the New Zealand Top 40 album charts.

George Thorogood & The Destroyers

New Zealanders have a passion for the amped-up blues rock legends that are George Thorogood & The Destroyers. It will be nine years since George Thorogood & The Destroyers last performed in New Zealand. The band have amassed a huge catalogue of hits which were the staple of rock radio stations during the 80’s including “Who Do You Love”, “I Drink Alone”, “One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer”, “Move It On Over”, “Get A Haircut” and the ultimate rock anthem, “Bad To The Bone.”

Anastacia

There are singers all-round the globe that unleash a worthy listen, an enjoyable song and a memorable sound. There are very few singers in the universe who embed that utterly unique tone you instantly, undoubtedly recognize. Anastacia is just this. Her 9 studio albums have given her superstar status selling over 30 million records to date, with her album Not That Kind reaching No 1 in NZ and sitting on our charts for 30 weeks. 15 years after her breakout hit, “I’m Outta Love” Anastacia released The Ultimate Collection in 2015. This album saw the superstar return to her native label home of Sony Music, where she debuted and released her breakout smash hits including “I’m Outta Love”, “Left Outside Alone” and “Paid My Dues”

Creedence Clearwater Revisited

Following their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Cosmo and Stu launched their Creedence Clearwater Revisited project in 1995 to once again perform live in concert their hit songs -- touchstones of a generation. Since then, the legendary rhythm section has been thrilled by the outpouring of affection for their new band. World tours and a platinum selling album Recollection has followed. The astounding response to the band and songs like “Fortunate Son”, “Proud Mary”, “Born On The Bayou” and “Suzy Q” has been driven in part by new generations of fans that, as Cosmo says, “weren’t even born when the music came out.”

Smash Mouth

A look back at Smash Mouth’s formative years shows a band determined to make an impact from the get-go. Formed in late 1994, the band immediately began recording demos and showcasing themselves in America. In 1997 the then unknown band is added to the highly influential L.A. radio station KROQ’s playlist with “Walking On The Sun”. Smash Mouth’s first album Fush Yu Mang goes double platinum and sets the table for the band’s 1999 quadruple platinum masterpiece Astrolounge, which includes the hits “All Star”, “Then The Morning Comes” and “Can’t Get Enough Of You Baby”, all of which have featured in the NZ Top 40 singles charts. The band has also crossed over into the world of film, providing the heart of the Shrek soundtrack...and even making a cameo appearance in the 2001 comedy Rat Race.





BILLY IDOL, GEORGE THOROGOOD AND THE DESTROYERS, ANASTACIA

CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVISITED and SMASH MOUTH

play

Queenstown – Gibbston Valley Winery, Saturday January 18th 2020

Taupo – Taupo Amphitheatre, Saturday January 25th 2020 (Auckland Anniversary Weekend)

Whitianga – Whitianga Waterways Arena, Sunday January 26th 2020 (Auckland Anniversary Weekend)



GREENSTONE CONCERT CLUB MEMBERS TICKETS ON SALE 7am WED 29 MAY THROUGH

www.greenstoneentertainment.co.nz

FROM $159 (plus booking fees)

GENERAL TICKETS ON SALE 4pm MON 3 JUNE THROUGH

www.greenstoneentertainment.co.nz

LOCAL TICKETS $149 LIMITED TO 1000 PER VENUE ON SALE WED 29 MAY (plus booking fees)

Gibbston Valley Winery Summer Concert - Gibbston Valley Winery, i-Site Queenstown or Wanaka

Taupo Summer Concert- i-Site Taupo or My Music Taupo

Whitianga Summer Concert - i-Site Whitianga, Pauanui Info Centre, Info Plus Whangamata



© Scoop Media

