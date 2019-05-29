Glitz and glamour at Te Rauparaha Arena

Sequins and sparkles will be on show as Porirua’s Te Rauparaha Arena hosts the Ballroom Dance National Championships this Queen’s Birthday weekend.

Over 100 couples, many from as far away as Gore and Northland, will show off their moves in the arena.

This is the second time Porirua has hosted the event and organiser George Nicholls said it is a brilliant venue.

“It’s fabulous and the dancers love it – many of the competitions around New Zealand are held on harder, concrete floors, but Te Rauparaha and its polished floors are outstanding.

“The facilities are stunning and we love being here.”

There are a number of age categories for dancers – from under-12 to Masters – and various skill levels as well, Mr Nicholls said.

Ballroom, Latin and American Smooth are among the styles, with the crowd perhaps being familiar with these through the popular Dancing With The Stars television programme, he said.

“There is a lot of athleticism and beauty in what the dancers can do – it’s impressive to watch and we really want to fill the bleaches to give them a good atmosphere.”

Tickets are reasonably priced and can be bought in advance from Ticketek, or on the door. Competition on the Saturday and Sunday goes from 9am till 4pm.

Mr Nicholls said the New Zealand Open Championships will also be held at Te Rauparaha Arena over Labour Weekend in October.

See the Porirua City Council Facebook page for a chance to win a double pass to the event.

