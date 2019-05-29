Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

10 days, 10 challenges - Be With a Tree 2019 is here!

Wednesday, 29 May 2019, 12:14 pm
Press Release: Forest And Bird

Tamariki and the young at heart are invited to ‘Be With a Tree’ from 31 May to 9 June, by completing our 10 tree challenges.

Now in its second year, Be With a Tree is an annual national celebration of New Zealand’s unique and beautiful trees.

Forest & Bird's Kiwi Conservation Club (KCC) has teamed up with Enviroschools Te Upoko o te Ika a Māui, New Zealand Arboricultural Association, Otari-Wilton's Bush, Garden to Table, and Wellington Botanic Garden to promote the 10 new tree challenges.

“The idea is to have lots of fun while becoming more aware of the trees around you and their importance,” says KCC manager Sarah Satterthwaite.

“Trees are linked with our identity, hold memories, provide habitat, and help our climate. They are remarkable living entities and we want to celebrate how wonderful they are!”

Anyone can participate in Be With a Tree by posting a photo of themselves completing one of the tree challenges on social media with the hashtag #bewithatree.

“We want to give kids some fun ways to interact with trees. You can complete the challenges at home, at school, or out in nature,” says Howell Davies, spokesperson for New Zealand Arboricultural Association.

“Be with a Tree is all about getting out into nature and noticing big things like the old trees we walk by every day, as well as smaller things like the insects and birds that depend on them.”



“Trees are amazing living things,” says Victoria Bernard spokesperson for Garden to Table.

“They provide us with food, help prevent climate change, and give animals a home to live in, they are incredible! We want everyone to be reminded of that, and to tell their friends online.”

More information about the event is available on the KCC website.


ends

