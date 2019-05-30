Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

The Others Way Festival returns for 2019

Thursday, 30 May 2019, 8:52 am
Press Release: Flying Out Music

May 30, 2019: Tāmaki Makaurau's Karangahape Road district will come to life this August 30th with some extra flavour as The Others Way Festival returns for its fifth year running. Save the date, and stay tuned for more festival news over the coming weeks!

Early bird passes go on sale at 9.00am, Friday 31st May. Get in before the pack by securing your passes from the spiritual home of The Others Way, Flying Out (online or in store: 80 Pitt Street, Newton) or from Undertheradar. Limited to 2 x tickets per purchase.

Since the event’s inception in 2014, the beloved grassroots music festival has become somewhat of an institution in the independent music scene of the city, attracting swarms of music-loving festival goers each year as Karangahape Road and the surrounding streets host a magical night of music and good vibes.

For 2019, the multi-venue extravaganza will take place across beloved venues such as The Wine Cellar, Whammy! Bar and its adjoining Whammy! Backroom, Neck of the Woods, The Fale at Samoa House, Cross Street Market, Galatos, The Studio, The Thirsty Dog, and Audio Foundation.



Joining the venue bill this year, The Others Way Festival organizers are proud to announce the addition of two new venues; the majestic Hopetoun Alpha and iconic Mercury Theatre.

The annual event is hosted by Flying Out, an Auckland-based record store, distributor and home to Flying Nun Records, Arch Hill and numerous other local and international labels.

Follow Flying Out on social media to keep updated with festival lineups,
artist info and more!
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

#TheOthersWay


