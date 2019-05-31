Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Think water safety this long weekend

Friday, 31 May 2019, 9:28 am
Press Release: Water Safety New Zealand


With heavy rain forecast for many areas of the country in the lead up to the long weekend Water Safety New Zealand (WSNZ) is calling for people to take extra care around rivers and waterways.

“Anyone heading out into the outdoors for a walk, a hike, to hunt or to fish needs to be careful around rivers and other waterways” says WSNZ CEO Jonty Mills.

“Rivers running at high levels are extremely changeable and unpredictable and incredibly dangerous” says Mills.

“Rivers generally account for a third of all preventable drownings and last year the deadliest activity was accidental immersion. “That’s why we are urging people to use caution around water” says Mills.

WSNZ is encouraging people to listen to local authorities and MetService before planning any activity. Over the last five years there have been four preventable drownings over Queens Birthday weekend with two over the long weekend in 2017.

“We don’t want to see people taking risks - if in doubt, stay out” says Jonty Mills.
“The long way round may mean more time but it could also save your life”.

To keep babies and toddlers safe they need active adult supervision at all times around water. Keep them within arms-reach. Also check holiday properties for water hazards.

“If you are taking part in any activity on or near the water avoid alcohol” says Mills. “We want people to get out and enjoy our beautiful country while also keeping water safety front of mind.”

This follows recent research released by WSNZ that revealed New Zealanders over the age of 45 drastically underestimate the risk they face from drowning.

https://watersafety.org.nz/Over%2045%E2%80%99s%20underestimate%20drowning%20risk


ends



© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Water Safety New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis Review: The Built Environment - Frank Lloyd Wright & The Bauhaus

Two adjectives distinguished architectural debate during the last few decades of the twentieth-century - dynamic and disquieting. Documentaries on Frank Lloyd Wright and the Bauhaus in the New Zealand Art & Architecture Film Festival neatly illustrate the twin horns of this dilemma. More>>

ALSO:

Kura Forrester & James Nokise: Billy T And FRED Winners Announced

The NZ International Comedy Festival with Best Foods Mayo honoured the exceptional talent on show in the 2019 programme, rewarding excellence with the New Zealand Comedy Trust awards: The FRED, for the best New Zealand Show in the Festival, and the Electric Kiwi Billy T Award. More>>

Tuia - Encounters 250: Te Papa Acquires Rare Painting Of Cook's Voyage

Te Papa announced today it has purchased William Hodges’ Waterfall in Dusky Bay with Maori Canoe for New Zealand’s national art collection. More>>


Don't Miss The 2019 Jazz Gala Tour

Featuring renowned US rock drummer Gregg Bissonette, vocalist Glenn Walters, and UK trumpet Star Louis Dowdeswell in concert with the Rodger Fox Big Band. More>>


Ockhams: ‘Urgently Relevant’ Novel Wins NZ’s Richest Literary Award

Dame Fiona Kidman has won this year’s $53,000 Acorn Foundation Fiction Prize at the Ockham New Zealand Book Awards for her novel, This Mortal Boy, a work described by the judges as ‘moving, memorable, authentic and urgently relevant to our times.’ More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 