Georgie Sivier (and other jokes)

Tuesday, 11 June 2019, 3:04 pm
Press Release: Playspace

Venue: D4 Venue, 10 Garlands Road, Woolston, Christchurch
Dates: 11th & 13th September (Wednesday & Friday)
Times: 10pm (Running time 55mins)
Ticket price: $10


Tickets available from:
eventbrite.com / comedycarnival.co.nz

2017 South Island RAW winner, Georgie Sivier, has been busy the past couple of years; Sivier scooped up awards and nominations at the Nelson Fringe Festival 2016 including ‘Best Out of Town Show’ (Winner), ’Best Actress’ (Nominated), ‘Best Script’ (Nominated), ‘Edgiest Show’ (Nominated) all for the play she wrote herself titled ‘HER,’ a feminist comedy show that has completed a successful national tour, multiple Fringe Festivals and some astounding seasons here in Christchurch!

After studying at the New Zealand College of Performing Arts, Georgie established her own theatre company in 2016, The PlaySpace Theatre Company, and has since produced a large scale original Rock Opera titled ‘Tomorrow’s Too Late,’ a 1970’s swinger’s play, ‘The Lifestyle’ at the boundary pushing venue, Little Andromeda, A cabaret featuring a host of local performers called ‘Book Club’ and just finished a successful production of ‘Juliet & Romeo’ (A Shakespeare adaption.)

Georgie has spent the last 3 years taking her comedy all over New Zealand, from Invercargill all the way to Auckland, and she has been welcomed by fabulous reviews.



‘Sivier is one of my favourite Christchurch creatives’ - DR Erin Harrington, Theatreview
‘Sivier is superb’ - Dame Kate Harcourt
‘Resplendent’ - What’s Up Christchurch

Georgie began her comedy career in a shark suit made by her grandma, because…well…why not?! (and we totally can’t promise the very famous shark suit WON’T make an appearance in the show!) As she gained confidence in her non-shark self, she began to shed her scales and emerge a stronger, more human comic.

Sivier’s show is a celebration of messes and catastrophes, her style of comedy utilises razor sharp wit and bloody foul mouth which delights and surprises audiences!

This long awaited stand up solo show is guaranteed to tickle Christchurch’s funny bone, don’t wait to get tickets, Georgie has a habit of selling shows out!

Social Media Links:
Facebook event: Show 1: https://www.facebook.com/events/930643107279519/
Show 2: https://www.facebook.com/events/2417201851888419/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tonychestnutdragking/?hl=en
(Tonychestnutdragking)
Eventbrite: Show 1: https://www.eventbrite.co.nz/e/georgie-sivier-and-other-jokes-tickets-62697477844?aff=ebdssbdestsearch
Show 2: https://www.eventbrite.co.nz/e/georgie-sivier-and-other-jokes-tickets-62697874029?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

