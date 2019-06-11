Hollie Smith Announces South Island Tour Dates

Due to the sell-out success of Hollie Smith's North Island tour, seven South Island dates have been added to her Winter tour run. Soulful singer Hollie Smith will be taking her talent to the South Island in August as a continuation of her Intimate Song Showcase tour. This special showcase will be hosted at a variety of unique venues with new material to hear.

Hollie Smith will be performing solo, highlighting the power of one of New Zealand’s most loved voices. With years of experience and a tasteful discography under her belt, Hollie Smith is a New Zealand icon not to be missed live in her intimate new song showcase.

A special thank you to Mazda for sponsoring Hollie Smith as she road trips across the South Island in a Mazda CX-9.

Tickets are on sale now at Under the Radar.

Invercargill, The Handlebar @ Classic Motorcycle Mecca / Tuesday 13th August

Wanaka, Gin and Raspberry / Wednesday 14th August

Oamaru, Grainstore Gallery / Thursday 15th August

Lyttelton, Wunderbar / Saturday 17th August

Kaikoura, The Store / Sunday 18th August

Onekaka, Mussel Inn / Tuesday 20th August

Mapua, The Playhouse Theatre and Restaurant / Thursday 22nd August







Hollie started 2019 with a moving performance at Splore festival before releasing ‘Whakaaria Mai’ with Teeks in March. The track is the first single from ‘Offering’, a twelve song album with all proceeds going towards the Salvation Army. 'Offering' includes twelve gospel hymns, and features an array of New Zealand's top artists including the likes of Dave Dobbyn and Kimbra. The track was performed to a moved crowd at the National Remembrance Service in light of the Christchurch Attacks. Hollie is just about to begin the first leg of her Intimate New Song Showcase Tour in Wellington and Kapiti this weekend.

Hollie Smith is a prolific hardworking singer, songwriter, and performer who has always maintained a highly respected reputation of creating music with the utmost integrity & passion. Her incredible live performances and powerhouse vocals have made her one of the most sought after acts in the New Zealand music industry.

This is an incredible opportunity to hear Hollie Smith's soulful voice live in unique venues across South Island towns. There are very limited tickets for each show, so grab yours before this run follows suit and sells out.

