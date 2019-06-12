The New 2019 Kiwis Jersey is Here







A true sport performance brand, ISC developed the jersey in collaboration with New Zealand Rugby League. It was imperative to both organisations that the design was a representation of the Kiwi’s proud diversity.

New Zealand Rugby League Cultural Advisor, Ora Kihi, in collaboration with key staff and current and former Kiwis players, created designs that captured the various ethnicities of the players and their heritages, achieving an overall “team culture” that showcases a mix of Maori and Pacific artwork.

ISC shaped the layout from the designs provided to apply subtle aesthetic differences from last year's jersey.

The official 2019 New Zealand Kiwis jersey is packed with technology focusing on different areas of the game. Ball grip is improved with special silicone pads on the ribcage and special fabrics to make it harder to hold onto in a tackle.

Greg Peters, CEO at New Zealand Rugby League commented, “Together with ISC, we sought to understand all the areas in which we could enhance our jersey, ensuring we’re as prepared as possible for every game. We would like to thank ISC for their hard work and dedication which is reflected in the quality of this new kit. I know our team will wear it proudly.”

Jason Schulman, CEO and Managing Director of ISC, said, “ISC is best known for being market leaders in technical sporting apparel. At the highest level of modern sport this kind of collaboration is key. Together with New Zealand Rugby League we have developed a quality kit that not only represents their culture but represents the best in sport innovation.”







The 2019 New Zealand Kiwis jerseys and off-field apparel will be available at iscsport.com and via the below leading sports retailers:

• Rebel NZ – www.rebelsport.co.nz

• Sports Safari – www.sportssafari.co.nz

• Stirling Sports – www.stirlingsports.co.nz

• Players Sports – www.playerssports.co.nz

On Wednesday 19th of June, a handful of the Kiwi players will be at Rebel Sport Panmure between 3:30pm - 4:30pm to sign autographs and meet the fans.

The 2019 New Zealand Kiwis Jerseys available in Men’s Women’s and Kids sizes.

