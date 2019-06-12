Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Mix Online and Pitch Present the Pre-Party 2020 Taupo!

Wednesday, 12 June 2019, 12:07 pm
Press Release: Pitch Perfect Promotions


Wednesday 12th Feb 2020

PRE-PARTY TAUPO 2020


After a massive day at the Greenstone Entertainment Summer concert in 2019, AutoMatic80s will play Friday night at The Great Lake Centre, Taupo! The venue has limited capacity so first in first served.

The Automatic 80s LIVE Show features the very best of early to mid-Eighties New Romantic and New Wave hits, performed live, loud and pumping. The hundreds of hours of pre-production, musicianship and attention to vocal detail create an authentic live Eighties Music experience that leaves enthralled audiences exhausted and voiceless from dancing and singing. Be propelled back to the age of Synthplicity.

Automatic 80s is a world class group of musicians featuring the astonishing sound alike vocals and high energy stage antics of front man Justin Maclaren, backed up by the pitch perfect Pearl Runga (sister to Boh & Bic), drummer Jamie Lee (Alae and session muso), lead guitarist Ryan Wood (Session musician), bassist Clint Harris (Opshop/The Feelers).

Pre-Release Tickets
Register your interest / going to this event and we will send you a private message with a Pre-release Link to secure your Tickets

Early Bird Tickets $40.00 Plus Booking Fee (Limited Numbers)
General Admission $45.00 Plus Booking Fee

Tickets on sale from 18th July at 9am @ www.automatic80s.co.nz

www.facebook.com/events/591824604639257/

www.facebook.com/PitchPerfectPromotions/

www.facebook.com/Automatic80s/

www.instagram.com/automatic80sofficial/

https://www.instagram.com/pitchperfectpromotionsnz/

