Thousands more children to benefit from Swim Well Taupō

Monday, 17 June 2019, 2:13 pm
Contact Energy

Thousands more children to benefit from Swim Well Taupō after Contact signs sponsorship to 2021

Another wave of children in the Taupō district will benefit from free swimming and water safety lessons after Contact extended its sponsorship of the Swill Well Taupō programme until the end of 2021.

“We’re excited to continue making a meaningful difference in our community through our long standing partnership with Swim Well Taupō” says John Clark, Contact Energy Head of Geothermal Generation.

“Taupō is known for its beautiful lakes and rivers and we want our children and families to enjoy them by having the skills to keep themselves out of danger. The programme has been hugely successful to date as thousands of children have learnt these life-saving skills. We’ve also contributed to the reduction of water-based tragedies in our region which we are immensely proud of. Many members of the community have told me how much they value this programme and Contact’s involvement with it.”

This is the ninth year Contact has sponsored the initiative which equips children aged 5 to 12 with the skills and confidence to stay safe while having fun in the water. Each year 4,500 students from 18 different schools receive swimming lessons through the programme. Since 2011 it has provided over 200,000 lessons for 30,000 children and created numerous job opportunities for swim instructors.

Taupō District Mayor, David Trewavas says the sponsorship will ensure learn to swim programmes continue to be accessible to every school aged child in the district. “This is incredibly important when you live around a great lake such as ours. Contact’s ongoing commitment to our young people in helping them develop such vital survival skills should be congratulated. Contact has been part of our business community for years and we welcome their contribution greatly.”

ends



