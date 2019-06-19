Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Dive into an interactive world of Colourful Creatures

Wednesday, 19 June 2019, 11:02 am
Press Release: Kelly Tarltons

Challenge yourself against SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s most intriguing creatures these school holidays

Download high res images here

Auckland – Wednesday 19 June 2019: SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s Aquarium has partnered with Discovery Channel’s Animal Planet to present the Colourful Creatures challenge from 22 June to 21 July, with five interactive activity stations highlighting the aquarium’s most intriguing animals!

Guests can immerse themselves in the vivid world of the Colourful Creatures that brighten up SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s. The brand new activity stations will take kids on an interactive trail inspired by sea stars, sharks, octopuses, crabs and seahorses – five of the aquarium’s most magnificent marine creatures.

Kids will be challenged to see if they have the strength of a sea star or the speed of a shark as they navigate from tank to tank. Along the journey through the aquarium, kids will learn about the colours, textures and physical features of these five fascinating sea creatures.

During the school holidays from 6 – 21 July, kids will also have the opportunity to create their own underwater adventure storybook as they visit each activity station!

Visit SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s to take part in the Colourful Creatures challenge. Running from 22 June – 21 July, this adventure is the perfect school holiday activity for the whole family. To learn more and book tickets, visit: https://www.kellytarltons.co.nz/news/animal-planet-colourful-creatures/

-Ends-




