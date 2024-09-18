Early Goals Sees Samoa Into OFC U-16 Women's Championship Final

Samoa have booked their place in the final of the OFC U-16 Women's Championship after a 2-0 victory over New Caledonia in Suva and qualified for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup next year.

(Photo/OFC Media via Phototek)

Two goals inside the opening ten minutes was enough to see Samoa through against a resilient New Caledonia side.

They are the sixth team to book their tickets to Morocco after the hosts, China, Japan, Korea Republic and People’s Republic of Korea.

As the highest-scoring team with the joint best defensive record (no goals conceded) at the end of the group stage, Samoa shaped up to be the team to beat, despite head coach Juan Chang’s pre-tournament comments around his side being the last team to qualify for the Championship. However, New Caledonia have easily been the most improved team of the tournament so far, keeping their nerve to secure their semi-final place with their final group match against Tahiti.

Given both teams’ trajectories, the stage was set for an intriguing first semi-final.

Samoa started brightly, with Holly Leapai opening the scoring in the third minute. Played into the penalty box, the hardworking number nine held off her defender to tuck the ball into the far corner to give Samoa the early lead.

She then turned provider three minutes later, after captain Lynn Aiono Sagiao slipped her in with a through ball, and the forward squared to an unmarked Kealia Nansen, who buried her shot past Elizabeth Aben.

A stunned New Caledonia eventually settled into the game, but Samoa’s organised defence kept the usual threat of Kinë Hmaen at bay, with Margaret Fagasuisui Tuii’s goal untroubled.

Samoa had a chance to make it 3-0 just before half-time when they were awarded a free kick on the edge of the penalty area, but Leah Atuaia’s free kick smashed into the crossbar.

They started the second-half just as motivated as they did the first, looking to put the game to bed. Hansen had an early chance in a similar position to her goal as she was teed up with space in the box, but this time she shot straight at Aben.

(Photo/OFC Media via Phototek)

T Devoux had a chance to make it three as a ball into the box found her in the middle to turn on the half volley, only to also be denied by the goal frame, this time the upright.

New Caledonia’s best opportunity of the game so far came in the 75th minute through talisman Hmaen, but Samoa’s defence tracked back to prevent the New Caledonia star from sparking a comeback after her captain Matha Bako looked to have released the number 10.

Two minutes later it was second-half substitute Kanee Dralu’s turn to think she’d found a way through as she danced through the Samoan defence, only to place her shot the wrong side of the upright.

Despite fighting valiantly, New Caledonia were unable to find a way past Samoa’s resolute defence, and it was Samoa who deservedly won the history-making World Cup place.

This Samoa team has now at least equalled their country’s best performances in any OFC competition. Their previous best tournament finish in any OFC competition had both been at U-20 level – finishing second in 2016, and third in 2023.

With a place in the OFC U-16 Women’s Championship final secured, they now have the opportunity to go one step further.

Samoa: 2 (Holly LEAPAI 3’, Kealia NANSEN 6’)

New Caledonia: 0

HT: 2-0

© Scoop Media

