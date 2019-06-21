NZ To Host Inaugural Kickboxing & MMA World Cup

KICKBOXING & MMA WORLD CUP

FOR THE FIRST TIME IN COMBAT SPORT HISTORY

THREE DAYS - TWO PROFESSIONAL TITLES – THIRTY AMATUER WORLD CUP TITLES

28th - 30th NOVEMBER 2019

TRUSTS ARENA, AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND

TICKETS ON SALE MONDAY 1st JULY FROM TICKETEK.CO.NZ

The World Kickboxing Network (WKN) in association with Team Player Events are thrilled to present the inauguralKickboxing & MMA World Cup, an international world championship event connecting the sports of Kickboxing (K1) andMixed Martial Arts (MMA), coming to New Zealand this November!

Competitors from around the world will travel to Aotearoa to take part in what will be the biggest world-class sport-fighting event of its kind ever held here. Fans will witness the best and toughest fighters of the Kickboxing and Mixed Martial Arts disciplines come together in a mammoth three day tournament where the last fighter standing will be crowned WKN World Champion!

In total there is a staggering 32 Sanctioned World Cup Titles up for grabs, with two days of highly competitive heats setting the stage for the explosive Grand Finale day and full fight show which will be headlined by ANTONIO ‘BIG FOOT’ SILVA vs GREGORY TONY.







Local promoter Steve Oliver from Team Player Events, sees this event as a reflection of the continued growth in popularity across the globe of the high-energy worlds of combat sports and martial arts, signalling this exciting new development in sporting history.

“To have an event of this magnitude is huge for one discipline, but for two? Both kickboxing and MMA World Titles at one event is history in the making, the best athletes combat sports has to offer, competing on our home soil. An amazing opportunity never given before to athletes in this part of the world! With 30 Amateur World Cup Titles and 2 Professional World Titles up for grabs, New Zealand has truly arrived on the world stage in Martial Arts”, said Mr Oliver.

Fighters will battle through their heats on November 28th and 29th November, which will decide the finals day on November 30thwhere thirty world amateur titles in kickboxing and MMA will be contested. These bouts will be followed by the main event as two professional world K1 and MMA titles battle the championships out, on a night full of high-energy action and world class entertainment.

News of this impending world-class kickboxing bout has already made the rounds internationally, but now the fight date and location can be confirmed as Saturday 30th November at Trusts Stadium in Auckland!

SUPER-HEAVYWEIGHT WKN KICKBOXING WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP BOUT:

ANTONIO “BIGFOOT” SILVA (BRAZIL)

VS

GREGORY TONY (FRANCE - CURRENT WKN SUPER-HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION)

Fight fans will remember Brazilian superstar Antonio ‘Bigfoot’ Silva from the incredible UFC battles with New Zealand’s own legend Mark Hunt. Antonio, a Heavyweight and Super Heavyweight across Kickboxing, Karate, Judo and Brazillian Jiu-Jitsu is set to take on current WKN Super Heavyweight World Champion and multiple title holder in K1, Glory Rules and Muay Thai,Gregory Tony.

For this event, challenger Bigfoot returns to his Kickboxing roots, and his fight with one of the world’s most prolific and successful kickboxers of all time, WKN Super-Heavyweight champion, Gregory Tony, has all the makings of a sensational clash between two world famous fighters who are literally giants of their sport.

LIGHT-HEAVYWEIGHT WKN MMA WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP BOUT:

CALVIN “CRAZY HORSE” JOSEPH (NZ)

VS

ROAN CARNIENO (BRAZIL/USA)

Calvin “Crazy Horse” Joseph from New Zealand is an undefeated rising star in the world of professional MMA with a record of 15-0-0 and his fight with the highly experienced Brazilian fighter Roan Carnieno, who is now aligned with the US American Top Team, will be a fascinating battle of the kiwi champion versus the Brazilian seasoned campaigner.

DOWNLOAD MEDIA ASSETS HERE

KICKBOXING & MMA WORLD CUP NEW ZEALAND 2019

28TH, 29TH AND 30TH NOVEMBER

TRUSTS STADIUM, AUCKLAND

TICKETS GO ON SALE MONDAY 1st JULY FROM TICKETEK.CO.NZ

REGISTER TO FIGHT:

Local amateur athletes are highly encouraged to register their interest in participating, for their chance to win a World Cup Title, on home turf. Are you an Amateur fighter and want to be a part of this amazing event? Don’t miss out on your chance to win a World Cup Title. Registrations are now open! Click HERE to register your details.

TICKETS:

General admission tickets will be available for Day One, Day Two and Day Three of the Amateur Worlds Tournament. VIP Finals Day Tickets and Corporate Tables for the Professional Grand Finale Fights are also available. Book your tickets HERE

Tickets go on sale from Ticketek on Monday 1st July!

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

www.combatworldcup.com | www.ticketek.co.nz

** Kickboxing & MMA World Cup is a World Kickboxing Network licensed event



