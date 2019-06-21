First-time event for Manawatū Food Lovers

20 June 2019

The National Chef’s Conference is an event not-to-be missed by any foodie wanting to experience what the Manawatū food and hospitalityindustry has to offer.

Held over the second weekend of July across multiple venues, this is the NZ Chefs Conference first visit to Palmerston North thanks to the support of Palmerston North City Council, CEDA, Food HQ, Massey University and UCOL.

The event will feature an expo held at UCOL’s Manawatū Campus on July 8th, where big names such as Nestle, Fonterra and Gilmours will be on-site among local suppliers stalls from Emoyeni Microgreens, Artisan Kitchen and Cartwheel Creamery to name a few. As well as a food-lovers dream, the event is also an opportunity for upcoming hospitality talent to experience the various opportunities for growth and business in an ever-changing industry.

Damian Peeti, the Manawatū/Whanganui President of the Central Branch of Chefs Association was behind the successful proposal to have the 2019 Conference hosted in Palmerston North. Damian, who also works at UCOL, says that the event will be a great opportunity for local businesses to promote their product and to inspire professionals in the hospitality industry.

“This event is a great time for chefs across the country to come together to celebrate industry talent and keep up to date with current trends. We are grateful that UCOL has contributed their space for the expo part of the event. This is a great way for the community to join in with the conference and for students to see how their learning can be developed into a career.”







Ian Drew, UCOL Senior Lecturer in Hospitality and Chef Programme Leader, is enthusiastic about the upcoming event and what it will do for local business and community.

“I’m delighted to be involved through UCOL in the 2019 NZ Chefs conference, as it gives us an opportunity to shine a light on the Manawatū, in particular the great local producers, award winning cafes, bars and restaurants as well as the great opportunities for hospitality education and training the region offers.”

Other local sub-committee members of the Central Branch of Chefs Association include Grant Kitchen from Brew Union, Reuben Leung-Wai from Gilmours, Matt Jeans from Manawatū Chamber of Commerce, Sean Kereama from Wharerata, Helen Brown and Ken Thompson from NZ Chefs.

The conference will also feature a five-course degustation event called Dinner of Provenance, featuring more local chef talent, on the evening of July 9, with tickets now on sale at the Manawatu Chamber of Commerce website.

