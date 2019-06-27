Good for te reo, good for business!

Pānui Pāpāho | News Release

27 | Pipiri 2019 |June 2018



He hua reo, he hua pakihi!

Nā te rangahau hou kua kitea e ngā umanga ngā hua o te whai wāhi atu ki te whakarauoratanga o te reo Māori.

Ko te whāinga o te rautaki reo Māori a te kāwanatanga, te Maihi Karauna, kia kotahi miriona o te iwi whānui o Aotearoa e kōrero ana i te reo Māori waiwai nei hei te tau 2040.

I kī ai te Tumuaki o Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori a Ngahiwi Apanui, e whakaatu ana te rangahau, nā Te Wānanga Aronui o Tāmakimakaurau, nā te tuitui haere o te reo Māori, ngā kupu, tikanga hoki kua tino piki te koa o te kaimahi i roto i tāna mahi he mea tautoko hoki i te kanorau o Aotearoa.

Kotahi mano, tahi rau ngā kaimahi i rangahaua, 14 hoki ngā rangahau kaupapa umanga i mahia ki te tautohu i te momo whakamahinga o te reo i ngā whakahaere me te waiaro o ngā tāngata ki te reo Māori.

“He rawe te pānui i ngā taipitopito kōrero o ngā whakahaere kua kitea ko te reo Māori he mea whakanui i ō rātou pakihi, otirā, he mea whakatītina hoki i te oranga ā-kiri, oranga ā-whakahaere hoki.

“E akiaki ana mātou i te whakamahinga o te reo Māori hei whakakotahi i te tangata, Māori mai, Pākehā mai, ahakoa ko wai mai. He mea hono i a tātou ki tō tātou whenua, ki tō tātou kōrero onamata, otirā, ki tō tātou anamata anō hoki.

“He raraunga hoki ā mātou o te take kāre ētahi whakahaere i te hiahia hāpai i te reo Māori i roto i ā rātou mahi. Nā te rangahau te whakaaro ko te take nui, he mea māmā noa iho: ko te mataku. Ka hopo te tangata ‘kei hē’, me te whakaaro he pai ake, he haumaru ake te kore i te kōrero. E whakaatu mai ana tēnei he tika tā mātou mahi, arā, tā mātou tautoko i te mahi whakamahere reo Māori: he huarahi māmā tonu e tautohua ana ngā mahi e taea ai te tautoko te whakarauoratanga i roto i tētahi umanga, ka tautoko hoki i te whakahaere mā te tohutohu me te ārahitanga.







“Hei te marama o Hōngongoi 2021 ka whai mahere reo Māori ngā tari kāwanatanga katoa, e whai atu ana i ētahi atu whakahaere e whakamahi kē ana i ā rātou mahere reo Māori i ngā rāngai tūmatanui, tūmataiti me te hapori. Tāria ana e mātou te tino piki o te tahuri mai a te tangata, ā, i roto hoki i te Pūtea 2019 kua whiwhi pūtea pūmau mātou mō ngā tau e tū mai nei ki te tautoko i taua hunga.

“Ka whakaritea kia wātea tēnei rangahau ki ngā whakahaere katoa e whakarite ana kia whakamahere ki te whakaawe i te tangata, ki te tuku whakatūpato mai hoki o ngā tūmomo raruraru ka puta ake. Ahakoa te whakahaere, e taea ai e ngā whakahaere katoa te whakarauoratanga te tautoko.

Ehara i te mea ko te katoa e ako ana i te reo Māori’ te kaupapa. Ko te kaupapa kē ko te katoa e mahi ana i tā rātou e tino taea ai, e whakamahi ana i te rauemi reo tuatahi o Aotearoa ki tā rātou e tino taea ai”.

Ngā Hononga

Te katoa o te rangahau

Te Maihi Māori he rautaki reo Māori nā Te Mātāwai, e whakakanohi ana i ngā iwi, otirā, tātou te Māori

Te Maihi Karauna he rautaki reo Māori nā Te Karauna, ki te taha o Te Mātāwai

https://workresearch.aut.ac.nz/

Te Ipukarea, AUT

Good for te reo, good for business!

New research has shown the benefits enterprises see in taking part in the revitalisation of te reo Māori.

The government strategy for te reo Māori aims at having a million New Zealanders speaking basic te reo by 2040.



The Māori Language Commission Chief Executive Ngahiwi Apanui says the research, by Auckland University of Technology, shows that the incorporation of Māori language, terminology and tikanga significantly enhances job satisfaction and supports diversity.



Eleven hundred employees were surveyed and 14 enterprise case studies completed to identify how Māori language is being used now in organisations and attitudes towards it.



“It’s wonderful to read the comments of organisations that have found te reo Māori enhances their business and fosters individual and organisational wellness.



“We advocate the use of Māori language to bring people together as New Zealanders, whatever their background. It links us to our land, our history and our future.



“We also now have data on why some organisations are not taking up Māori language as part of their work. The research suggests that one issue is simple: fear. People worry about ‘getting it wrong’ and feel safer doing nothing. This tells us that we are on the right track with our support for te reo Māori language planning: a straightforward approach that identifies what can be done to support revitalisation in an enterprise and supports the organisation with advice and guidance.

“By July 2021 all public service departments will have language plans, joining other organisations that already have them in place in the public, private and community sectors. We’re expecting a big increase in interest and Budget 2019 has given us assured funding for the years ahead through Budget 2019 to provide support.



“We will be making this research available as organisations plan to help inspire and warn of possible pitfalls. Revitalisation is something every organisation can contribute.



It’s not a matter of ‘everyone learning Māori’. It’s about everyone doing what they can and making the best use of New Zealand’s language resource”.



Links

Research full paper

The Māori language strategy issued by Te Mātāwai, representing iwi and Māori



The Māori language Strategy issued by the Crown, in partnership with Te Mātāwai

The New Zealand Work Research Institute, AUT

Te Ipukarea, AUT

ends

© Scoop Media

