FOMO 2020 drops full line up

10:15am, Monday 1 July, 2019- The FOMO 2020 wait is over. The line up for the much loved one day, one stage, all inclusive festival is here with five more incredible acts set to perform Outdoors at The Trusts Arena on 15 January alongside BROCKHAMPTON and breakout UK artist, OCTAVIAN.

And now we can reveal the full FOMO line up in all its glory;

BROCKHAMPTON (USA)

KAYTRANADA (CAN)

LIZZO (USA)

OCTAVIAN (UK)

RICO NASTY (USA)

MELODOWNZ (NZ)

VAYNE (NZ)

Headed up by Kevin Abstract, the Texas-via-California rap collective BROCKHAMPTON defy all pre-existing stereotypes of a boy band. They are a self sufficient creative enterprise made of rappers, directors, photographers, engineers, producers, graphic designers and DJs. They consistently change the game and deliver a fully unified and realized artistic vision.

KAYTRANADA is back down under after an Auckland FOMO sideshow in 2018, when his highly revered album 99.9% was released. The Haitian-born, Canadian-raised producer is heading back to our shores in 2020 with a new album and we’re more than pumped.

You may recall US powerhouse LIZZO revealing some Australian tour news via her Instagram earlier this year. Those who connected the dots get a gold star - she will indeed be belting out hits like “Juice” and “Truth Hurts” at all FOMO shows including the Auckland event on 15 January.







Genre bending South London lord OCTAVIAN joins us for FOMO, fresh from dropping his latest mixtape Endorphins.

Joining Lizzo for some serious girl power, we welcome US rapper and recent XXL Freshman inductee RICO NASTY, and are excited to introduce to you one of New Zealand’s most promising new rappers VAYNE.

And it’s only right that this phenomenal night Outdoors at The Trusts Arena will be graced by West Auckland’s finest, the lyrical hip-hop maestro MELODOWNZ.

WHAT’S NEW FOR FOMO 2020?

FOMO will keep some key elements that help make the festival so special, in particular, the unique philosophy of ONE STAGE, which of course means NO CLASHES, which means that you, your friends and friends you haven’t met yet, get to PARTY TOGETHER.

Plus, you asked for it, so we’ve added a VIP ticket offering with some serious perks, including expedited entry lane, a swish area with fancy loos, shade, seating, phone charging facilities, exclusive bar offerings and two free standard drink cards.

FOMO 2020

Presented by BBE, FUZEN, MAI FM and SNIFFERS

Wednesday 15 January

Outdoors at The Trusts Arena

5:00PM - 10:30PM

16+ Licenced Event (you MUST be 16 or over to attend)

SPARK PRE-SALE TICKETS

Spark Customer Pre-Sale

Spark Pre-Sale tickets are on sale now until 9:00AM (local time) Wednesday 3 July, unless sold out prior.

Spark Pre-Sale from $99.90 + BF

Spark VIP Pre-Sale

(18+ only) from $159.90 + BF

GENERAL ON SALE TICKETS

General public tickets will go on sale from 9:00AM (local time) Wednesday 3 July at Ticketek. Tickets from $109.90 + BF.

