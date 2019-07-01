Young creative talents to be given worldwide exposure



Young creative talents to be given worldwide exposure with a new Wellington initiative

Children and young teenagers aged 5 to 16 years are invited to showcase their creativity in visual art and photography, thanks to the collaboration between photographers and Wellington-born platform Excio.

The art challenge #dreamsmatter was launched 1 July 2019 taking art competitions to a completely new level. In collaboration with local photographers, the aim of the challenge is not just to uncover and display artworks on the home-screens of people’s mobile devices around the world, but to tell the story about the work and their creators. Unlike existing art competitions and exhibitions, where the artworks are only displayed for a limited time at a particular location, the artworks submitted for #dreamsmatter challenge will be digitised and published on Excio platform. This will allow art appreciators, friends and families of participants to enjoy the art and be connected with the young talents wherever they are in the world.

The competition calls for young participants to submit their 2-dimensional artwork in the form of photography or other media, such as oil, pastels, crayons, pencils or mixed. Entries will be evaluated on: creativity, composition, theme, technique, and the story behind the artwork. This will be the first year of the competition. Rolling it out across Wellington region, the organisers are looking to expand it throughout New Zealand and internationally in the future.







The finalists will be featured in a special edition book published on International Artists’ Day 25th October available for international delivery with 10% of proceeds going to KidsCan. The challenge is non-commercial, supported by volunteers and photographers across Wellington region. Volunteers will have an opportunity to practice their skills in photography bringing good - by photographing kids and their artworks and capturing their dreams.

“All children have amazing thoughts and ideas which find expression in the form of art, be it photography, drawings or paintings. Frustratingly most artworks get stored away in boxes and archives. It disappears, it is forgotten. We decided to revolutionise the way existing competitions and exhibitions are held, providing an unprecedented opportunity for the young talents to be discovered worldwide with Excio.” Says Ana Lyubich, CEO of Excio.

Kids creativity is most vulnerable on platforms such as Instagram and Facebook which “Are not exactly the right place for them to be and definitely not to showcase their art. Or for the art to be appreciated for what it is. We are excited that local libraries, photographers and community support our initiative.” Says Lyubich

Launched in 2017, the award-winning publishing platform Excio (available on iOS, Android and web browser) has grown from strength to strength reaching 200k+ downloads. Partners include Wellington City Libraries, Hutt City Libraries, Te Papa Museum and other local and international



agencies, and council services, as well as individual artists and photographers. Excio app showcases collections of photographs, exhibitions and artwork.

Actively promoting the creation of art and photography for good, Excio fits seamlessly into people's daily routines, whilst helping to relieve mindless scrolling. It's completely free for users to download and enjoy. The exclusive gallery app displays images on users’ mobile phone screens to bring fresh and more meaningful content to a visual loving audience. People can quickly and easily dig deeper into the stories behind the images without frustrating adverts.

For more information visit www.excio.io/dreamsmatter

