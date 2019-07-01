Contemporary Feminism, Tuatara Open Late, Family Day...

Contemporary Feminism, Tuatara Open Late, Family Day, and more at City Gallery this week

We look forward to Contemporary Feminism: Sons of Feminism—the second lively panel discussion exploring Contemporary Feminism, narratives around the male/female brain, raising boys, and more. Chaired by RNZ’s Susie Ferguson, panellists include Emily Writes, Salvatore Gargiulo, and Dr Annette Henderson. This event is now sold out, but will be recorded for broadcast on RNZ.

July’s Tuatara Open Late takes place this Thursday (4 July) from 5-10pm. Look at the stars with Semiconductor: The Technological Sublime, take in a lecture on observatories through time with Haritina Mogoanu, enjoy a talk with Sarah Hopkinson in the exhibition Eva Rothschild: Kosmos, plus a screening of Mereta: How Mum Decolonised the Screen followed by a Q+A.

We kick off the school holidays on Saturday with Family Day: Drop-In Art Activities for Matariki. From 11am-4pm, the whole whanau can build glow in the dark constructions, listen to Matariki stories, watch animated short films from around the world and lots more.







We’ve got plenty of activities planned throughout the School Holidays to keep your creative kids busy! Craftcamp—the Gallery’s regular holiday programme—offers painting and drawing workshops inspired by Semiconductor’s exhibition of video artworks, and sculpture workshops inspired by Eva Rothschild’s incredible sculptures. In partnership with Square Eyes Film Foundation, we’re thrilled to present Once Upon a Book—free movies each weekday of the school holidays. Week one films are best suited for age 4+, and week two films suited for age 8+.

There are less than two weeks to experience Semiconductor’s large-scale moving-image works. Semiconductor: The Technological Sublime closes Sunday 14 July.

Events

Contemporary Feminism: Sons of Feminism

6pm, Tue 2 July

Chaired by Susie Ferguson, this panel asks how can we begin to unpack our narratives around the male/female brain? How has feminism changed the way we raise boys and how is it changing the men they become? How does parenting boys affect feminists? And how do boys see themselves through feminism? Panelists: Emily Writes, Salvatore Gargiulo, and Dr Annette Henderson.

Tuatara Open Late: Observatories through Time, Eva Rothschild’s Kosmos, and more

5–10pm, Thu 4 July

Head to City Gallery for a lecture on observatories through time with Haritina Mogoanu, a talk with Sarah Hopkinson in the exhibition Eva Rothschild: Kosmos, plus a screening and Q+A of Mereta: How Mum Decolonised the Screen. There’ll be super treats from Zaaffran - Taste of Morocco, Tuatara Brewing beers, Seresin wine, and sounds from RadioActive DJ Antsman.

This is a great opportunity to catch a screening of Mereta: How Mum Decolonised the Screen. Director Heperi Mita will be with us for a Q+A after the screening.

Merata Mita—pioneering Māori filmmaker and international champion of indigenous cinema and women in film —is celebrated by her youngest son, archivist Heperi Mita, collaborating with his siblings to deliver a richly personal portrait. Merata: How Mum Decolonised The Screen has played at the 2019 Sundance, Berlin and Sydney film festivals.

Dir Heperi Mita | 90mins | 2018.

Timetable

5pm: Galleries open, Radio Active DJ Antsman, Zaaffran/Taste of Morocco serving delicious treats, and cash bar

6pm: Sarah Hopkinson on Eva Rothschild (floortalk)

7pm: Haritina Mogosanu on Observatories through Time: From Stonehenge to the Hubble

8.15pm: Mereta: How Mum Decolonised the Screen screening and Q+A with director Heperi Mita

Family Day: Drop-In Art Activities for Matariki

11am–4pm, Sat 6 July

Drop-in art activities to light up your life for Matariki. Gather the whole whānau and join us on the first Saturday of the school holidays for a Family Day inspired by light and the moving-image works in Semiconductor: The Technological Sublime—an exhibition featuring the Sun, the stars, and the Earth’s core.

Weekend Exhibition Tours

Saturdays and Sundays, 12:15pm

Get more out of your visit with a 35-minute introduction to the exhibitions on Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays at 12.15pm. Meet in the foyer.

_________

Exhibitions

Semiconductor: The Technological Sublime

On now until 14 July 2019 | Free

Semiconductor’s large-scale, immersive installations begin from a deep interest in the natural, material world. Their work covers a range of themes including space science, physics, science technologies, volcanology, seismology, geology, land formation, the sublime, and perception. Visit us to explore this immersive exhibition.

Eva Rothschild: Kosmos

On now until 28 July 2019 | Free

A giant punching bag, a decorated concrete-block barricade, an upholstered play space, a disco décor curtain, and a surveillance video of young boys demolishing and repurposing art. London-based sculptor Eva Rothschild puts her own spin on the modern-sculpture tradition, using eclectic forms and novel materials. Don’t miss the chance to experience world-class art in your local gallery.

