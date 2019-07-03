Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

New Blog for SOUNZ

Wednesday, 3 July 2019, 2:43 pm
Press Release: SOUNZ

SOUNZ is delighted to announce the launch of SOUNZ Blog | Te Rangitaki a SOUNZ. The blog can be accessed by visiting news.sounz.org.nz or by clicking on the “News” tab on the SOUNZ website.

The aim of the blog is to develop greater engagement within the SOUNZ community and to provide a safe space for meaningful discussions. It is designed to be an extension of SOUNZ Online and will host a variety of articles, interviews, stories and industry topics.

We invite contributors to write articles and to use the platform as a means to share and promote their latest news and current projects. New content will be added to the blog on a weekly basis. We encourage you to comment and interact with the content.

SOUNZ champions and promotes the music of Aotearoa New Zealand | He kōkiri i ngā puoro o Aotearoa.

