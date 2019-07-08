Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

OLD LOAVES Announce new album BANKS out Friday, July 26th

Monday, 8 July 2019, 8:27 am
Press Release: The Label

Old Loaves was born in Wellington in a cold and damp share house close to 10 years ago. Today, the Auckland, Hamilton and Rotorua heavy hitting trio made up of Cameron Reid (Drums and backing vocals) John Strange (Bass and backing vocals) and Ben Ward (Guitars and vocals) announce the release of their forthcoming sophomore album titled Banks - their first new music in seven years.

Banks will be released digitally Friday, 26th July.

Since the release of the band's 2012 debut album Drowser, Old Loaves has endured its fair share of trials. Banks immortalises the challenging and affirming experiences of strokes and death and births. The album was considered over many, many commutes from Auckland and Rotorua to Hamilton and it’s narrative plays out like the blurred landscape rushing past the car windows on these long drives, sprawling and punctuated with unbridled rawness.

Old Loaves, the powerhouse trio defies easy classification as they comfortably inhabit the spectrum of post-punk, sludge metal and ambient and delicate doom. The album features eight brand new tracks of hooky and adventurous songwriting that effortlessly straddle this scale to create a perfectly formed, heavy hitting and emotive album that is deeply reflective and commemorative.

The first two singles to be taken from Banks are ‘Teenage Dreams' and ‘Hounds’ - out Friday, 12th July on all DSPs.



Of the singles Ben says: "These songs revisit a specific period of my life, working a dead-end job in a glass factory. The night shift and work culture were unforgiving and while I was here I was unable to consider a fulfilling life. It was important to me to look in the rearview mirror and acknowledge just how grim this time of my life was in order to truly put this episode behind me."

The band will celebrate the release of Banks with a headlining show at Auckland’s Whammy Bar - Saturday, 27th July. With support from Tooms, Swallow the Rat and Repairs. Tickets are on sale now from www.undertheradar.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from The Label on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

'High-Level Talks': Lord Of The Rings TV Series To Film In NZ

Amazon needed reassurance after the Christchurch terrorist attacks that New Zealand was still a safe place to film the world's most expensive television series. More>>

ALSO:

Accidental: Marae Fire Likely Caused By Brazier Sparks

The probable cause of the fire was hot embers from a brazier being blown by strong winds and igniting combustible material near a storeroom in the main house building. More>>

ALSO:

Scoop Review Of Books: Woman. Rocks. Science.

Elizabeth Alexander (1908-58) was a pioneering scientist who undertook research on widely different topics in England, Singapore, New Zealand and Nigeria, but sadly died before her 50th birthday... More>>

Howard Davis: A Marvelous Invention - Italo Calvino's Invisible Cities

“Of all the tasks, describing the contents of a book is the most difficult and in the case of a marvelous invention like Invisible Cities, perfectly irrelevant.” - Gore Vidal. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 