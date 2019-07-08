OLD LOAVES Announce new album BANKS out Friday, July 26th

Old Loaves was born in Wellington in a cold and damp share house close to 10 years ago. Today, the Auckland, Hamilton and Rotorua heavy hitting trio made up of Cameron Reid (Drums and backing vocals) John Strange (Bass and backing vocals) and Ben Ward (Guitars and vocals) announce the release of their forthcoming sophomore album titled Banks - their first new music in seven years.

Banks will be released digitally Friday, 26th July.

Since the release of the band's 2012 debut album Drowser, Old Loaves has endured its fair share of trials. Banks immortalises the challenging and affirming experiences of strokes and death and births. The album was considered over many, many commutes from Auckland and Rotorua to Hamilton and it’s narrative plays out like the blurred landscape rushing past the car windows on these long drives, sprawling and punctuated with unbridled rawness.

Old Loaves, the powerhouse trio defies easy classification as they comfortably inhabit the spectrum of post-punk, sludge metal and ambient and delicate doom. The album features eight brand new tracks of hooky and adventurous songwriting that effortlessly straddle this scale to create a perfectly formed, heavy hitting and emotive album that is deeply reflective and commemorative.

The first two singles to be taken from Banks are ‘Teenage Dreams' and ‘Hounds’ - out Friday, 12th July on all DSPs.







Of the singles Ben says: "These songs revisit a specific period of my life, working a dead-end job in a glass factory. The night shift and work culture were unforgiving and while I was here I was unable to consider a fulfilling life. It was important to me to look in the rearview mirror and acknowledge just how grim this time of my life was in order to truly put this episode behind me."

The band will celebrate the release of Banks with a headlining show at Auckland’s Whammy Bar - Saturday, 27th July. With support from Tooms, Swallow the Rat and Repairs. Tickets are on sale now from www.undertheradar.co.nz



© Scoop Media

