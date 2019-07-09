Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Prepare to be Charmed

Tuesday, 9 July 2019, 12:00 pm
Press Release: PlayShop


Whether you’ve spent the last ten years getting Goblet of Fired or Philosophically Stoned, Playshop Performance Company would like to invite you to the ten year reunion for Spellington College: of Spellcraft and Sorcery.


Ten years ago, the staff and students of Spellington College defeated an unspeakable evil. Now, our cast of colourful characters return to open old secrets and cast new spells.


High School Magical: The Reunion is a completely original story set in New Zealand’s very own magical world. Every night, inspired by the books we LOVE and powered by YOUR suggestions, the award winning improvisors of PlayShop will pull a magical story out of a metaphorical hat before your very eyes. Prepare for wands, witches, wonder and wit.


Since its inception in 2012, PlayShop has taken the Wellington theatre scene by storm with shows like Riddiford Street, Game of Things, This Fair Verona, and our weekly show PlayShop LIVE. 10 Things I Hate About Us won Best Improv at the 2015 Fringe Festival and was called “one of the most astonishing things I have ever seen anyone do, ever” by Theatreview. Reviewers have deemed our players to be “high calibre performers” (The Silent Treatment), and watching our shows is “like being at a very fun house party” (Riddiford Street) and High School Magical will be no exception.

Director Jonny Paul has been a key member of Playshop for five years, directing weekly comedy show Playshop Live for three and cannot wait to bring these stories to a unique place and time. “These are the books we grew up with. But when Harry stopped aging at eighteen, we kept growing,” says Paul. “Setting the show at a high school reunion allows us to tell unique stories about the magical generation all grown up”. There will be wands, wit and wonder.




So head down to Platform Lower Hutt and Three Quarters, catch the Spellington Express to Bats Theatre and Let The Magic Begin.


PlayShop is a Wellington-based performance company that aims to make spontaneous, thrilling theatre. We create opportunities for people to experience the joy of playful interaction, through theatre, storytelling, education, and improvisation. We are risk-takers, open to the potential of every moment, so that actor and audience share meaningful stories that arise from the present, and stay in memory for time to come.

High School Magical: The Reunion shows in the Random Stage at BATS Theatre from the 23rd to the 27th of July at 8:30 pm each night. Tickets range from $15-$20 and are available from www.bats.co.nz


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from PlayShop on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

'High-Level Talks': Lord Of The Rings TV Series To Film In NZ

Amazon needed reassurance after the Christchurch terrorist attacks that New Zealand was still a safe place to film the world's most expensive television series. More>>

ALSO:

Accidental: Marae Fire Likely Caused By Brazier Sparks

The probable cause of the fire was hot embers from a brazier being blown by strong winds and igniting combustible material near a storeroom in the main house building. More>>

ALSO:

Scoop Review Of Books: Woman. Rocks. Science.

Elizabeth Alexander (1908-58) was a pioneering scientist who undertook research on widely different topics in England, Singapore, New Zealand and Nigeria, but sadly died before her 50th birthday... More>>

Howard Davis: A Marvelous Invention - Italo Calvino's Invisible Cities

“Of all the tasks, describing the contents of a book is the most difficult and in the case of a marvelous invention like Invisible Cities, perfectly irrelevant.” - Gore Vidal. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 