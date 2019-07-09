Prepare to be Charmed



Whether you’ve spent the last ten years getting Goblet of Fired or Philosophically Stoned, Playshop Performance Company would like to invite you to the ten year reunion for Spellington College: of Spellcraft and Sorcery.



Ten years ago, the staff and students of Spellington College defeated an unspeakable evil. Now, our cast of colourful characters return to open old secrets and cast new spells.



High School Magical: The Reunion is a completely original story set in New Zealand’s very own magical world. Every night, inspired by the books we LOVE and powered by YOUR suggestions, the award winning improvisors of PlayShop will pull a magical story out of a metaphorical hat before your very eyes. Prepare for wands, witches, wonder and wit.



Since its inception in 2012, PlayShop has taken the Wellington theatre scene by storm with shows like Riddiford Street, Game of Things, This Fair Verona, and our weekly show PlayShop LIVE. 10 Things I Hate About Us won Best Improv at the 2015 Fringe Festival and was called “one of the most astonishing things I have ever seen anyone do, ever” by Theatreview. Reviewers have deemed our players to be “high calibre performers” (The Silent Treatment), and watching our shows is “like being at a very fun house party” (Riddiford Street) and High School Magical will be no exception.

Director Jonny Paul has been a key member of Playshop for five years, directing weekly comedy show Playshop Live for three and cannot wait to bring these stories to a unique place and time. “These are the books we grew up with. But when Harry stopped aging at eighteen, we kept growing,” says Paul. “Setting the show at a high school reunion allows us to tell unique stories about the magical generation all grown up”. There will be wands, wit and wonder.









So head down to Platform Lower Hutt and Three Quarters, catch the Spellington Express to Bats Theatre and Let The Magic Begin.



PlayShop is a Wellington-based performance company that aims to make spontaneous, thrilling theatre. We create opportunities for people to experience the joy of playful interaction, through theatre, storytelling, education, and improvisation. We are risk-takers, open to the potential of every moment, so that actor and audience share meaningful stories that arise from the present, and stay in memory for time to come.

High School Magical: The Reunion shows in the Random Stage at BATS Theatre from the 23rd to the 27th of July at 8:30 pm each night. Tickets range from $15-$20 and are available from www.bats.co.nz



