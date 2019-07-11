Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Lauv launches online video game

Thursday, 11 July 2019, 1:30 pm
Press Release: NicNak Media



Reveals online video game
‘Billy Meets World’

Inspired by cult classic video game,
Flappy Bird

PLATINUM-certified independent singer, songwriter, producer, and pop visionary Lauv reveals online video game ‘Billy Meets World’, inspired by the cult classic ‘Flappy Bird’.

Players in the virtual world help Lauv’s dog Billy navigate the digital universe of Lauv’s music video for ‘Drugs & The Internet’, gaining rewards along the way. The game is available on desktop and mobile browsers. As Lauv rolls out new tracks off his upcoming debut album, new themed levels will be added.

(Click HERE to play).

“It’s quite simple. I love my dog Billy so we made him a game. It’s pretty fun. You should play it.”

Earlier this year, Lauv unveiled single ‘Drugs & The Internet’, marking the first release off the singers highly anticipated debut album titled ~how i'm feeling~, which will see him continuously rolling out singles before its release.

The video, directed by Jenna Marsh (Nicki Minaj, Kanye West) sees Lauv getting pulled from reality into a digital universe. He gets trapped and loses himself to the overwhelming stimulus of a world where the internet gets brought to life.



Watch here.

Last month, Lauv released ‘Sad Forever’ the latest track off his upcoming debut album. The song was written in the midst of the pop visionary’s own struggle with mental health of which he detailed here. Lauv will be donating all proceeds from the track to various mental health organisations across the world that work to de-stigmatise mental health issues.

Watch here.

Lauv is set to return to Auckland on Wednesday November 20 to play Shed 10, Queens Wharf. Tickets available now from www.ticketmaster.co.nz


ends


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from NicNak Media on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Cricket World Cup: Black Caps Shock Semi-Final Win Over India 'Stunning'

Sports media around the world have praised New Zealand's shock victory over India to read the Cricket World Cup final, saying the Black Caps have produced the bowling performance of the tournament. More>>

'High-Level Talks': Lord Of The Rings TV Series To Film In NZ

Amazon needed reassurance after the Christchurch terrorist attacks that New Zealand was still a safe place to film the world's most expensive television series. More>>

ALSO:

Accidental: Marae Fire Likely Caused By Brazier Sparks

The probable cause of the fire was hot embers from a brazier being blown by strong winds and igniting combustible material near a storeroom in the main house building. More>>

ALSO:

Scoop Review Of Books: Woman. Rocks. Science.

Elizabeth Alexander (1908-58) was a pioneering scientist who undertook research on widely different topics in England, Singapore, New Zealand and Nigeria, but sadly died before her 50th birthday... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 