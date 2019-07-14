Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

TAB Fast Facts - 2019 Cricket World Cup Final

Sunday, 14 July 2019, 12:48 pm
Press Release: TAB

The Cricket World Cup is always a popular one off sporting event for the TAB, but because of the challenging timezone of the tournament we didn’t anticipate it would be so popular with punters this time round!

Due in part to the overwhelming popularity of the TAB Super Sixes promotion, and the success of the mighty Blackcaps, we now expect the 2019 Cricket World Cup will rank among the top five sporting events in our organisation’s history.

When the TAB first opened the outright winner option a year ago New Zealand opened at $9, they were paying $10 at the start of the tournament and have now come in to $3.35 to lift the Cricket World Cup. England opened at $3.25, drifted to $5.50 and are now firm favourites.

In the past 24 hours we’ve seen a lot of support for New Zealand, including one bet of $10,000 in the head to head option @ $3.35.

NEW ZEALAND v ENGLAND, Sunday 14th July @ 9.30pm

Head to Head
England $1.30, New Zealand 3.35
70% of the money is on the Blackcaps
8,000 (as at 11:30am) individual bets have been placed on the Blackcaps

Top Runscorer (New Zealand)
Kane Williamson $3.00
Martin Guptill $4.50
50% of the money is on Martin Guptill - punters think his time has come

Top Wicket Taker (New Zealand)
Trent Boult $3.50
Lockie Ferguson $4.33
Matt Henry $4.50
More than 50% of the money is on Trent Boult



BIG BETS
$4,000 on England at $1.30 (placed in Auckland)
$10,000 on New Zealand at $3.35 to win the CWC
$2,000 on Martin Guptill to be Top NZ Runscorer at $5 (placed in Auckland)

BIGGEST MATCHES OF THE TOURNAMENT (by turnover)
New Zealand v India (Semi Final) $1.35 million
England vs New Zealand $890k
New Zealand v South Africa $830k
India vs Afghanistan $820k
England vs Sri Lanka $770k
England vs Australia (Semi Final) $740k

TOP 5 TAB NZ SPORTING EVENTS BY TURNOVER:
2014 FIFA World Cup: $32m
2011 Rugby World Cup: $30m (in NZ)
2018 FIFA World Cup: $28m
2015 Cricket World Cup: $28m (in NZ)
2010 FIFA World Cup: $25.5m

A percentage of every bet placed during the tournament with the TAB NZ is passed on in commission payments to New Zealand Cricket.

