Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Armstrong stays strong in Formula 3 at Silverstone

Monday, 15 July 2019, 8:12 am
Press Release: Veritas Communications Ltd

Marcus Armstrong has taken a third and a fourth in the latest round of the 2019 FIA Formula 3 Championship at Silverstone in the UK.

The New Zealander banked valuable points for the podium finish on Saturday in race one, then moved decisively forward in the partial reverse-grid race two to shade the leading three finishers.

“I got a good start, better than yesterday, and then got run a little wide by Robert. I lost a position to Jehan and then the race was in formation because we all had a similar pace and it’s difficult to go forwards when you have two Prema teammates in front of you. In the end, I got lucky with two drivers crashing in front and then I overtook Lungaard,” he said.

There was a post-race inquiry into incidents involving Juri Vips, the second of which saw him tangle with the car of British driver Jake Hughes and then go off the circuit. It did not affect Armstrong’s fourth place in the race or his fourth on points for the series.

“I had clear space on the last lap and the car was really strong, we had so much pace and it has been disappointing not to finish on the podium. Anyway, that’s racing and we will come back strong next time.”

This round is the mid-point in the championship, and Armstrong’s strongest rivals for the title at this point are his Prema team-mates, Robert Shwartzman and Jehan Daruvala, along with Estonian Red Bull driver Juri Vips.



© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Veritas Communications Ltd on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Cricket World Cup: Black Caps Shock Semi-Final Win Over India 'Stunning'

Sports media around the world have praised New Zealand's shock victory over India to read the Cricket World Cup final, saying the Black Caps have produced the bowling performance of the tournament. More>>

'High-Level Talks': Lord Of The Rings TV Series To Film In NZ

Amazon needed reassurance after the Christchurch terrorist attacks that New Zealand was still a safe place to film the world's most expensive television series. More>>

ALSO:

Accidental: Marae Fire Likely Caused By Brazier Sparks

The probable cause of the fire was hot embers from a brazier being blown by strong winds and igniting combustible material near a storeroom in the main house building. More>>

ALSO:

Scoop Review Of Books: Woman. Rocks. Science.

Elizabeth Alexander (1908-58) was a pioneering scientist who undertook research on widely different topics in England, Singapore, New Zealand and Nigeria, but sadly died before her 50th birthday... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 