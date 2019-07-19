Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Silver Ferns to Meet England in Netball World Cup Semi Final

Friday, 19 July 2019, 8:45 am
Press Release: Netball New Zealand

Silver Ferns to Meet England in Netball World Cup Semi Finals

19 July, 2019

The Silver Ferns have been confirmed to go up against hosts the England Roses in the Vitality Netball World Cup semi finals.

Thursday night’s thrilling one goal loss (50-49) to Australia saw the Diamonds finish top seed in their group at the conclusion of Preliminary Stage Two, while England defeated South Africa 58-47 to finish first in their group.

Results see Australia take on South Africa in the first semi final at 10:15pm on Saturday night (NZ time) before the Silver Ferns contest the second semi final against England at 2am on Sunday morning.

All matches at the Vitality Netball World Cup are live on SKY Sport, with all Silver Ferns matches also delayed free to air on Prime.

Vitality Netball World Cup - Semi Finals (in NZ time):

- Saturday 20 July at 10:15pm - Australia vs South Africa
- Sunday 21 July at 2am - Silver Ferns vs England

CLICK HERE for the full schedule


ends



